Sir Mohammed (Nazr's son) will reportedly enter the transfer portal

The son of a Kentucky basketball legend is looking for a new college home.

Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed expects to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The 6-foot-6 native of Charlotte has spent the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish, averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 16.4 minutes per game in 2025-26. Mohammed started five of the 31 games he appeared in as a sophomore, shooting 42 percent from the field for a Notre Dame team that went 13-18 (4-14 ACC) this past season.

Mohammed will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. The transfer portal window opens on April 7 and runs through April 21.

NEW: Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.https://t.co/bW5QwWTQwr pic.twitter.com/c0k6HRNRpC — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 24, 2026

Sir Mohammed is the son of Nazr Mohammed, who won a pair of national championships (1996, 1998) during his time as a center at Kentucky. Nazr was named First Team All-SEC in 1998 before going on to enjoy an 18-year NBA career with eight different franchises. He is currently the GM for the Oklahoma City Blue, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate.

Nazr’s name will casually pop up in online conversations when the topic of head coach Mark Pope possibly hiring a GM is mentioned. The two were teammates at UK together during the team’s 1996 title run. Mohammed even voiced his approval of Pope as the new coach of the Wildcats back in April 2024. But he has yet to be publicly linked to Kentucky’s search for a GM.

As for his son Sir, there will be suitors after his services once he officially hits the portal next month. Mohammed, a former four-star recruit, has played 54 college games at Notre Dame, mostly off the bench as a rotational piece. Will Pope look to get involved? Mohammed might be a tier below the caliber of player that Pope will look to recruit during an important offseason for himself and the program, but there is at least a connection between the player and the school.

We still have a couple more weeks until the portal window opens. More names will jump in. The craziness is only about to begin.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.