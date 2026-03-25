Kentucky Assistant Jason Hart Joining Andy Enfield's Staff at SMU

Kentucky assistant Jason Hart is on the move. Hart has agreed to be an assistant coach at SMU under head coach Andy Enfield, sources tell KSR. He is expected to serve as associate head coach.

Hart previously served as an assistant under Enfield at USC from 2013 to 2021. He was hired to be an assistant under Mark Pope’s first staff at Kentucky ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Hart’s most recent stop before Kentucky was as the head coach of the G League Ignite program. He coached G League Ignite from 2021 to 2024 before the program was ended in 2024. Hart’s resume also includes stops at Taft High School and Pepperdine.

The news comes shortly after Kentucky officially finalized the hire of Keegan Brown as associate director of player development. Brown, who most recently served as the head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate, was previously on Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons. He started as a video coordinator and transitioned into a director of video and strategy role before eventually becoming director of player personnel. His responsibilities in Provo were to oversee video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development and scouting coordination.