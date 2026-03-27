SMU officially announces hiring of Jason Hart as UK posts MBB job listings

Jason Hart has officially been hired as Associate Head Coach for SMU Men’s Basketball. The Mustangs announced the news on Thursday, just a couple of days after KSR reported that Hart would leave his assistant coaching role at Kentucky for SMU. Hart reunites with head coach Andy Enfield after the two spent eight seasons together (2013-21) at Southern California.

With Hart leaving Mark Pope‘s coaching staff at Kentucky after two seasons — along with Alvin Brooks III, who is not expected to return next season, according to KSR’s sources — that leaves a couple of spots on the bench to fill for 2026-27. UK currently has three job openings online relating to the men’s basketball program.

One is the assistant coach role left behind in the wake of Hart’s departure, which was posted on Thursday. No candidates to replace Hart or Brooks have been publicly named just yet. There is a deadline to apply set for April 2, but those dates are more formalities as opposed to hard deadlines. This process could move quickly, especially with the transfer portal window opening in early April.

The other two available positions are titled “Associate Director, Player Development” (posted Thursday) and “Associate Director, Basketball Operations” (posted Friday). Below are excerpts from the job descriptions of both:

Associate Director, Basketball Operations: The Associate Director, Basketball Operations serves as the primary coordinator of internal and external operational functions for the men’s basketball program. This role owns the day-to-day execution of administrative, logistical, and event related workflows.

The Associate Director, Basketball Operations serves as the primary coordinator of internal and external operational functions for the men’s basketball program. This role owns the day-to-day execution of administrative, logistical, and event related workflows. Associate Director, Player Development: The Associate Director Player Development position plays a central role in shaping the Kentucky Men’s basketball program by advancing student-athlete brand & professional development and serves as a strategic bridge between the program and stakeholders involved in each student-athletes wholistic growth. The role includes coordination with coaches on roster & resource management initiatives by delivering data-informed insights on player and prospect performance & assisting with on-campus recruiting operations.

Those positions hold a different title than Pope’s most recent hire, Keegan Brown, who was announced as the program’s Director of Roster Management by the school on Thursday.

“Brown will work closely with Pope and the staff to support the program’s roster-building efforts,” UK wrote in its press release. “Specifically, he will be involved with roster construction and player acquisition strategy, including transfer portal evaluation and acquisition strategy, roster planning, scholarship allocation and resource optimization. Furthermore, Brown will be involved with player personnel scouting, evaluation and decision support.”

With Hart and Brooks heading elsewhere, Pope’s on-court coaches now consist of assistants Mark Fox, Cody Fueger, Mikhail McLean, and director of men’s basketball operations Nick Robinson. The offseason is already off to a busy start for Pope and his changing staff.

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