So who's on this Kansas alumni team anyway?

Soon, La Familia will host JHX Hoops with a spot in TBT’s championship game on the line. The Kentucky and Kansas alums tip off Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Historic Memorial Coliseum, channeling the blue-blooded rivalry in college basketball and its storied history.

Looking ahead to the former Wildcats versus the former Jayhawks, let’s dive into the opponent’s roster to see who represents KU. Past players like Perry Ellis and Raef LaFrentz aren’t walking through that door, but you’ll still recognize some familiar names.

Mario Chalmers

JHX Hoops guard Mario Chalmers (15) dribbles down court against Purple Reign during the first round of The Basketball Tournament inside Lee Arena on July 22, 2026.

At 40 years old, Mario Chalmers has the best pro career resume in all of TBT. Chalmers has two NBA championship rings on his hand, playing for 10 seasons between Miami and Memphis.

At Kansas, he’s best known for his three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation of the 2008 NCAA Championship, forcing overtime against John Calipari’s Memphis Tigers. Chalmers was named Most Outstanding Player after the Jayhawks’ fifth NCAA championship run. His jersey is retired at KU.

Playing his first year for JHX Hoops in TBT, Chalmers was ejected during Monday night’s chaotic game in Wichita.

Frank Mason III

JHX Hoops guard Frank Mason III (0) controls the ball against Purple Reign during the first round of The Basketball Tournament inside Lee Arena on July 22, 2026.

Frank Mason shined at Kansas from 2013 to 2017, earning the Big 12’s Player of the Year Award and Consensus First Team All-American honors. You may remember him bringing Kansas into Rupp and beating Kentucky his senior year. He had 21.

Now, Mason is JHX Hoops’ finisher. He’s the first TBT player since 2019 to hit three straight Elam game-winners.

Billy Preston

TBT is a Kansas redemption for Billy Preston, the five-star recruit whose 2017 preseason car accident near campus led to an NCAA investigation. Preston was at the center of the FBI’s investigation into adidas and pay-for-play, too. He was suspended for the first part of the 2017-18 season, then left school in January before ever playing a game for Kansas. Years later, he said in a documentary that he believed that the Kansas coaching staff knew of payments made to his mother.

Preston’s scandalous past must be water under the bridge as he starts for the Jayhawks’ alumni team.

Zeke Mayo

Zeke Mayo played for Bill Self in Lawrence only two seasons ago, transferring in from South Dakota State. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Jayhawks in 2024-25.

Now, he’s JHX Hoops’ leading scorer at 19.3 points per game over four games, the fourth-best average in TBT.

Jamari Traylor

JHX Hoops’ Jamari Traylor (21) grabs the ball during The Basketball Tournament game three Friday, July 24, 2026 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Jamari Traylor was an energetic role player for four years at Kansas, playing power forward in 143 games from 2012 to 2016. Traylor’s numbers never jumped off the page, but Bill Self adored him and mentioned how much he was missed during the season following his graduation.

Carlton Bragg Jr.

Carlton Bragg Jr. was one of John Calipari’s top targets in the 2015 recruiting cycle, but ultimately lost him to Kansas. Bragg played two seasons in Lawrence, then hit the transfer portal for Arizona State, never played there, and finished at New Mexico. Bragg was dismissed from the team his senior year, wrapping up a troublesome college career that never reached its potential.