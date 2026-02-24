So you're telling me there's a chance? Kentucky among teams who could 'make noise in March' -- or 'flame out'

Life doesn’t feel very good as a member of Big Blue Nation, watching a run of Kentucky winning eight of nine turn into three straight losses to guarantee a fourth straight 10-loss season. Unfortunately for this current group of Wildcats, there are still four more regular season games to go — three being Quad 1 matchups — before we even get to the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Find a way to win out and we’ll all be right back to that post-Tennessee high on February 7 with talking points of peaking at the perfect time and an inevitable postseason run ahead. It’s still very much on the table.

Lose a couple, though, and things get pretty, pretty uncomfortable. Tuesday is the biggest of all with Kentucky’s trip to Columbia to take on South Carolina (12-15, 3-11) being the last Quad 2 game on the schedule. You just can’t lose that one if you have any hope of salvaging this down the stretch, because if you can’t beat the No. 13 team in the league coming off a three-game losing streak, what makes you optimistic that they’re gonna beat Nos. 1, 5 and 6 in the final three?

The analytics back up that mixed confidence in these Wildcats, to no one’s surprise.

Evan Miyakawa, one of college basketball’s most respected number crunchers, has Mark Pope’s second group in Lexington right in the middle of the pack — and hasn’t totally ruled out a March Madness push.

He’s broken down the top teams in the sport into six different categories: Title Favorites, Final Four Potential, Hit-or-Miss, Happy To Be Here and The Rest. The College Basketball Predicted Efficiency Landscape is based on team ratings at EvanMiya.com, which predict future per-possession efficiency above or below the average D1 team.

The Wildcats’ grade? Well, you can’t miss them, placed at the center of the graph in the Hit-or-Miss category — a group where “some will make noise in March, others will flame out.”

Title favorites include Michigan, Duke, Arizona, Houston, Florida and Illinois, followed by Final Four contenders in Purdue, UConn, Iowa State, Gonzaga, Nebraska, Michigan State, St. John’s, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Kansas.

Kentucky is in a group that also includes Alabama, NC State, Saint Louis, Utah State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Texas, SMU, Iowa, North Carolina and Saint Mary’s. That would loosely put the Cats in the 18-29 range, good for the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with a shot at the second weekend.

Below them? The likes of Georgia, Auburn, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, UCLA, Indiana, BYU, Clemson, Baylor and Missouri, among others.

Take a look:

It’s easy to obsess over the North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Auburn losses — and how they lost to Louisville, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Alabama and Vanderbilt matchups — but you can’t forget about those St. John’s, Tennessee (x2) and Arkansas wins.

And there are several more opportunities to close things out with some resume-building wins. Cats need ’em.

EFFICIENCY LANDSCAPE



Here is the current predicted team efficiency landscape for college basketball, based on ratings from https://t.co/cegyfz96ax, split into tiers 👇 pic.twitter.com/mML16SFb7i — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 23, 2026

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?