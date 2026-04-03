Some of the nation's top recruits will also be in Indy this weekend at USA Junior Minicamp
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff will be in the same city as some of the Wildcats’ top prospects in 2027, 2028 and 2029 this weekend — even if they can’t watch or interact with any of them due to the recruiting dead period from April 2-9. There is an overlap with the Final Four and the USA Basketball Junior National Team April minicamp, scheduled for April 3-5, with select 65 total athletes invited and select players set to practice on the Final Four floor at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Players in attendance will participate in on-court drills and scrimmages, along with a series of educational programs presented by USA Basketball, NBA Player Development and the NCAA, focusing on NCAA rules and eligibility, plus life skills development.
Among those set to compete? No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser, along with Reese Alston (No. 7), Beckham Black (No. 9) and Dawson Battie (No. 14) in ’27 holding Kentucky offers.
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The Wildcats have not yet extended any scholarships in ’28, but No. 1 prospect AJ Williams is in attendance, as are Adan Diggs (No. 3), Colton Hiller (No. 4), Erick Dampier Jr. (No. 5), Mason Collins (No. 6), Bentley Lusakueno (No. 7), Shalen Sheppard (No. 8) and Xavier Young (No. 9) among top-10 recruits in the rising junior class.
Take a look at the complete list of prospects set to compete by class:
2027
- No. 1 – CJ Rosser
- No. 3 – Ryan Hampton
- No. 7 – Reese Alston
- No. 9 – Beckham Black
- No. 10 – Moussa Kamissoko
- No. 12 – Jordan Page
- No. 13 – Malachi Jordan
- No. 14 – Dawson Battie
- No. 15 – Isaiah Hill
- No. 16 – Jalen Davis
- No. 17 – Cayden Daughtry
- No. 20 – Darius Wabbington
- No. 21 – Joshua Leonard
- No. 22 – NaVorro Bowman Jr.
- No. 27 – Devin Cleveland
- No. 28 – Jaydn Jenkins
- No. 29 – Jeremy Jenkins Jr.
- No. 31 – Ahmad Hudson
- No. 36 – Chase Branham
- No. 37 – Scottie Adkinson
- No. 41 – Jaylan Mitchell
- No. 43 – Kevin Savage III
- No. 47 – Jaxson Davis
Unranked: Quincy Douby Jr., Joshua Tyson, J’Lon Lyons, Asa Montgomery
2028
- No. 1 – AJ Williams
- No. 3 – Adan Diggs
- No. 4 – Colton Hiller
- No. 5 – Erick Dampier Jr.
- No. 6 – Mason Collins
- No. 7 – Bentley Lusakueno
- No. 8 – Shalen Sheppard
- No. 9 – Xavier Young
- No. 11 – DJ Okoth
- No. 12 – Evan Willis
- No. 13 – Kam Mercer
- No. 14 – Josh Lowery
- No. 15 – Brady Pettigrew
- No. 17 – Blaze Johnson
- No. 20 – Michai White
- No. 27 – Dylan Betts
- No. 28 – Logan Chwastyk
- No. 29 – Josiah Rose
- No. 30 – Kevin Wheatley Jr.
- No. 42 – Jordan Mize
- No. 46 – Boss Mhoon
- No. 49 – Emmanuel Nwabuoku
- No. 50 – Benjamin Berrouet
Unranked: Cameron Anderson, Ian Archbold, Marceles Duncan, Owen Eteuati-Edwards, Parker McDaniel, Miles Simpson, Tyler Sutton
2029*
JJ Crawford, Josiah Brooks, Will Conroy Jr., RJ Evans, Quali Giran, Mason Grivna and David Johnson.
*Rivals rankings for 2029 have not yet been released
Recruiting for 2026 has not gone as planned for the Wildcats with just one player committed in No. 124 overall Mason Williams, the son of newest assistant coach hire Mo Williams — although UK still remains in contention for No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes. Could things turn around in 2027 and beyond? The options are there, and they’re all going to be under the same roof in Indianapolis — with Pope and his staff so close, yet so far.
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