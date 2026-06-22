Someone is smearing peanut butter on door knobs in Somerset, Kentucky

Here at Kentucky Sports Radio, we pride ourselves on being a one-stop shop for University of Kentucky sports news, but we also cover crazy stories from across the state; this certainly qualifies as the latter.

If you live in or near Somerset, Kentucky, watch where you put your hands because someone is going around town smearing peanut butter on things, most often, door knobs and handles. The person has identified themself as “The Peanut Butter Smearer” on TikTok, where they have been sharing videos of the incidents over the last week. They even went on a smearing spree at the Pulaski County Fair and made some stops in nearby Nancy, Kentucky.

This may seem like a lighthearted prank, but peanut allergies are incredibly common, with some people being so allergic to the nut that even being around peanut butter, let alone touching it, could trigger a serious, potentially life-threatening reaction. In turn, the Peanut Butter Smearer has faced plenty of criticism and is seemingly aware of it, posting a montage of news stories, social media comments, and additional smearings to a cover of “I Won’t Back Down” over the weekend. Since then, they have started smearing the handles of stalls in public restrooms and even mailboxes.

Clearly, the Peanut Butter Smearer is enjoying their newfound fame, now up to 5,000 followers on TikTok. The story continues to spread, even here and on today’s radio shows, and Somerset Facebook groups are up in arms. Hopefully, this post doesn’t encourage more bad behavior — because what they are doing could cause serious harm, and if it does, they’ve posted plenty of incriminating evidence online. Instead, maybe switch it up to a safer product? Can I suggest peanut butter’s best friend, jelly?