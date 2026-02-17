Somto Cyril returns to Kentucky as Georgia’s rim-wrecker

When Kentucky hosts Georgia on Tuesday night, Mark Fox won’t be the only person sitting on the bench with familiarity with the opposing fan base. Fox, of course, coached Georgia from 2009-18, so it will feel slightly awkward when he sees the Bulldogs’ uniforms and traveling party.

On Georgia’s side, their starting center, Somto Cyril, is a former Kentucky commit, so Big Blue Nation can see what could’ve been in an alternate universe. Cyril signed his Letter of Intent to attend Kentucky last season, but his recruitment reopened when John Calipari left Lexington for Arkansas. Cyril was part of the disbanded class that included Jayden Quaintance, Boogie Fland, Billy Richmond, Karter Knox, and Travis Perry.

Now a sophomore in Athens, Somto Cyril is the anchor of a Georgia defense that leads college basketball in blocks per game. Cyril averages 2.5 swats, highlighted by eight against Calipari’s Razorbacks and a couple of his would-be classmates at Kentucky. Georgia won that game back in January.

Cyril leads the “Dunkyard Dawgs”

Cyril and Georgia terrorize opponents at the rim on both sides of the floor. There’s the shotblocking, and then there are the rim-rattling finishes. Cyril already has 66 dunks this season, which is 27 more than any other player in the SEC. His offensive efficiency (74.8 FG%) reflects that style, as he feasts on lobs, drop-offs, and second-chance scores.

Jan 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) dunks against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As a team, Georgia leads the NCAA in percentage of field goals that are dunks. Nearly one out of every five made Bulldogs baskets (18.8%) comes on a slam, an absurd number that shows just how much Georgia attacks the rim.

Rupp Arena will be different

Cyril has not yet played in Rupp Arena, but Kentucky saw firsthand what he can do last season in Athens. As a freshman, he led the game with eight rebounds off the bench before fouling out in Georgia’s 82-69 win. His impact was immediate. Cyril collected three rebounds and threw down a dunk within the first three minutes of checking into the game.

This time, Cyril performs in front of a crowd that loved him first, facing a Wildcats frontcourt that has noticeably ramped up its physicality in recent games. His ability to protect the rim and finish at it could play a significant role in how Tuesday night unfolds.