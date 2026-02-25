Sources Say breaks down Kentucky (likely) locking up a ticket to the NCAA Tournament

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cats got it done in Columbia, leaving Colonial Life Arena with a victory over South Carolina to end the three-game losing streak. More importantly, it likely locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament for Kentucky, putting bad-loss potential in the rearview mirror and focusing solely on good wins the rest of the way — but that doesn’t mean it’s gonna be easy, starting with a rematch vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday.

How did Mark Pope’s group get it done against the Gamecocks? Any leftover gripes from the trip to the Plains (and the weird postgame press conference that followed)? Can the Cats take care of business against the Commodores this weekend to really start building that resume down the home stretch? What kind of noise can this team make in the Big Dance?

Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith break it all down in the latest edition of Sources Say below:

