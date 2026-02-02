Sources Say debates what the Arkansas upset means for Kentucky, ranks Mark Pope's best wins

By now, you’ve watched Kentucky‘s win over Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena — probably a couple of times now, honestly — and know exactly how the Wildcats got there. It was all about Otega Oweh, plus big performances out of Collin Chandler, Malachi Moreno and Trent Noah. Oh, and the officials. Way too much from the officials.

But what did it all mean? Are the Wildcats truly back after pulling off the upset? Should we book our hotels in Indianapolis again for the Final Four or do we need to pump the brakes? Things got wonky there for a minute, but reasons for optimism are valid.

Sources Say talks about it all on the drive back from Fayetteville, answering some of the following big-picture questions about Mark Pope and this group in Lexington:

Why was it so important for Kentucky fans to beat Coach Cal?

What gives you the belief that this is sustainable?

What still concerns you that this may not be sustainable?

Does that win silence Mark Pope doubters?

How much leeway are you giving him this year, considering the injuries?

And then to wrap up the show, the Sources Say crew ranks the top 10 wins under Mark Pope from 2024-2026 — answers all over the place for both of us, including just how big this Arkansas win was for the Wildcats and the second-year head coach.

Check it all out below, right from KSCar during the nine-hour drive home:

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

