Sources Say goes LIVE from Fayetteville to talk Mark Pope vs. Coach Cal Pt. 2

We have arrived, Fayetteville. Hope you’re ready for all of KSR’s nonsense ahead of Kentucky vs. Arkansas — and Mark Pope vs. Coach Cal Pt. 2, to be specific.

Steven Peake and I have been driving all day long from the Bluegrass and are ready to let loose a little bit with a new LIVE edition of Sources Say, breaking down the matchup between the Wildcats and the Hawgs. It’s a revenge game for last season’s double-digit win by John Calipari in his return to Lexington with the roles reversed, UK now the road underdog looking to pull off the upset.

Does this group have it in them, especially coming off that 25-point beatdown in Nashville earlier in the week? These Cats could really use a feel-good performance in enemy territory to regain the momentum lost at Vanderbilt.

Sources Say talks about all of the Wal-Marts and random adult-only shops on the drive in — why are there so many adult-only shops in Missouri and Arkansas? — among all of the other craziness to come this weekend. Tune in below:

