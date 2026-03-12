Sources Say goes LIVE from JBJ's to celebrate the win over LSU, preview Missouri

It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but a win is a win and the Wildcats did, in fact, survive and advance in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky had a few opportunities to blow things open, leading by as many as 12 points in the second half, but it ended up being a little too close for comfort against the worst team in the league.

How did it all unfold? Well, it was the Brandon Garrison show, knocking down a pair of triples en route to 17 points in his most impactful game in the blue and white. Kam Williams also returned from a broken foot to play 17 minutes and knock down his first 3-pointer in seven weeks. Those were the main headlines — plus a combined 39 points for Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen.

What needs to improve going into a revenge battle vs. Missouri, knowing what went wrong in round one at Rupp Arena? The Cats led by eight with four-plus minutes before crumbling down the stretch in the 73-68 loss.

Sources Say is live for day two of six at the SEC Tournament — once again at JBJ’s on Broadway! Join us in person on the fourth floor, or tune in below:

