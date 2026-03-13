Sources Say goes LIVE to celebrate the Missouri win and talk ourselves into a Florida upset

Two down, three to go in Nashville! Sources Say is LIVE at JBJ’s on Broadway to recap Kentucky’s win over Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament and preview the Wildcats’ third matchup against No. 1 seed Florida on Friday.

What led to the 16-point lead against the Tigers on Thursday — and why did they collapse down the stretch? Just how big was the three-headed GOAT to help earn the hard-fought victory? Credit where it’s due for Mark Mitchell, too.

And then from here, what will it take to pull off the upset against the Gators to advance to the weekend of the tournament for the very first time since 2022. We talk about everything Mark Pope and the players said about the win and their thoughts on round three vs. UF.

Elsewhere, the KSR crew shares stories from last night with mechanical bull-riding at JBJ’s and all of the other shenanigans we got into — Fireball Steven was a hit, clearly.

Join us on the rooftop of JBJ’s, or tune in live on the KSR YouTube channel below:

