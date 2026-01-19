Sources Say goes LIVE to recap a MASSIVE week for the CARDIAC CATS

The Cardiac Cats did it again! Down by 17-plus in back-to-back true road games, Kentucky stormed back to first beat LSU in Baton Rouge, then Tennessee in Knoxville for Mark Pope’s first three-game winning streak in the SEC regular season as head coach. Crazy, right?

Against the Tigers, it was all about Malachi Moreno’s buzzer-beater — one we’ll all be talking about for years to come, fighting back from down 18 to pull off a miracle. Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen gave the Cats life in the second half and the Georgetown native closed it out.

Then against the Volunteers, it was the Aberdeen show down the stretch after a red-hot start from Jasper Johnson to keep the blue and white in it early. The shooting was spectacular, too, while the defense didn’t give up a field goal in the last five-plus minutes. It all ended with more GO BIG BLUE chants inside Thompson-Boling Arena with a sixth win in seven tries in that building.

It was a BLAST of a week for the Cats, and now, Sources Say is ready to dig into all of it. Tune in below:

