Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Alabama loss, Pope vs. Oats and how Kentucky fixes it all

Things did NOT go well for the Kentucky Wildcats in Tuscaloosa, getting blown out once again at Alabama in a game that was never really close — even at full strength with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance out there.

What went wrong and how is it fixed with a winnable run of games coming up? What’s the deal with the weirdness from Mark Pope (plus the opposite from Nate Oats, who wasn’t shy about the subtle jabs after the fact)? Don’t forget about the revealing media opportunity featuring Mo Dioubate and Jaland Lowe going into the Missouri matchup this week…

Pope and the Cats could use some real momentum and Sources Say digs into whether or not that’s gonna happen with Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith. Tune in below:

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From award-winning pizzas like The Dr. or fan favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni to PARLOUR’s famous house-smoked wings and extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! Their location on Harrodsburg Road is just a short drive from Rupp Arena.

Don’t miss out on their great Happy Hour. Come in Monday thru Friday from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Parlour is looking forward to celebrating two new locations this year. Coming soon to Lexington out at Hamburg and Richmond, KY!

Sources Say is also excited to partner with Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

If you haven’t signed up for BetMGM yet, use bonus code ON3 and you will get up to a $1500 First Bet

Offer on your first wager with BetMGM! Here’s how it works:

Download the BetMGM app and sign-up using bonus code ON3. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager on any game. You will receive up to $1500 in bonus bets if your bet loses! Just make sure

you use bonus code ON3 when you sign up!

Make this college basketball season one for the history books. Make it legendary.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.