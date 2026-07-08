Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Cats in Vegas and Mark Pope on KSR

The Cats are off to Sin City — and it may not be the only summer trip Kentucky takes in the coming months.

Mark Pope joined KSR on Wednesday to talk about the team’s Las Vegas adventure this week to practice and check out the NBA Summer League, among other activities. But he added that he’s talking with the NCAA about a waiver to participate in a foreign tour elsewhere.

From there, he addressed Kentucky’s final assistant coaching spot and Jamal Crawford’s interest, the possibility of adding one more piece, summer practice standouts, and more.

Sources Say is here to dig deeper into those quotes in a matinee version of the show with Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan. Oh, and Kerr Kriisa’s weekend fireworks with the FBI and what’s next for La Familia and TBT.

Tune in, live on the KSR YouTube channel:

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