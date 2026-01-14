Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Jaland Lowe's season-ending injury, new starters for Kentucky

Kentucky‘s backcourt now has a Jaland Lowe-sized hole for the rest of the year as PG1 will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder. What’s next for the Wildcats, particularly in his absence?

There was a lot to like about the performance against Mississippi State — even with Lowe out for most of the game. Is it sustainable? What do we think of Jasper Johnson stepping up in that spot? Will he step up in that spot, starting as soon as LSU on Wednesday?

Sources Say shares all of the latest intel, including who is expected to be the first five on the floor down in Baton Rouge.

And we promise it’s not who you expect.

