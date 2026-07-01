Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Kentucky practice intel, Mark Pope's push for a 15th player

Two weeks down at the Joe Craft Center, six weeks to go! Kentucky practice is going well to begin year three of the Mark Pope era, but who are the big standouts? The head coach shared some of his own in an interview with Jon Rothstein this week — but KSR’s got a few to talk about, too, thanks to some behind-the-scenes rumblings.

Are those 14 players enough, though? Pope talked about that final roster spot, too, and whether or not he’ll be adding another piece to put a bow on the 2026-27 team. Will injuries factor into that decision? What should the Wildcats be looking for? We go through those possibilities, too.

Elsewhere, updates like a home-and-home with St. John’s and Kerr Kriisa joining La Familia for TBT, among others. Sources Say has you covered with all of it tonight and more, LIVE on the KSR YouTube Channel with Jack Pilgrim, Shawn Smith and Spencer Smith:

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