Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Kentucky's choke job vs. Missouri -- and this season overall

Missouri was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Kentucky, a nightmarish season for Mark Pope and the Wildcats that doesn’t appear to be getting better anytime soon. How do you give up a 15-2 run to end the game and choke away an eight-point lead in the final segment to earn a Quad 3 loss? Unfortunately, that’s what we have to talk about tonight on Sources Say.

The irony is we talked about this result as something we wouldn’t even address, knowing what it means in a truly must-win scenario for a program struggling to keep its head above water. We joked that falling to the Tigers would mean NCAA Tournament chances take a serious hit with no obvious path to fixing things — because if you lose to Mizzou at home, why wouldn’t you lose to all of the other comparable mediocre competition on the schedule? This was thought to be a winning stretch where you could build some momentum.

Now? Yeah, we have some serious problems, both in the short and long terms.

It shouldn’t be this way, but one way or another, we gotta talk about it. So might as well join us, right? Please?

