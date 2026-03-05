Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Kentucky's disaster at A&M one week before Nashville

What in the WORLD happened in College Station? How do you build a 12-point lead and watch it not only disappear, but flip to a 21-point deficit in a matter of minutes? Where do you turn when you have a double-bye within reach and then give it away to force a potential Wednesday start in the SEC Tournament?

Also, is Dink Pate the answer to all of Kentucky‘s problems in year three under Mark Pope?

It’s a crazy week for the Wildcats and it’s only going to get crazier with this weekend setting up a massive postseason for the head coach and program as a whole. Sources Say goes LIVE on Wednesday night to break down the loss at Texas A&M, preview the Florida matchup this weekend and Nashville starting likely a week from today, according to the latest projections.

Tune in below:

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From award-winning pizzas like The Dr. or fan favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni to PARLOUR’s famous house-smoked wings and extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! Their location on Harrodsburg Road is just a short drive from Rupp Arena.

Don’t miss out on their great Happy Hour. Come in Monday thru Friday from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Parlour is looking forward to celebrating two new locations during the first half of 2026. Coming soon to Lexington Hamburg and Richmond, KY — in mid-to-late March!

Whether you’re sipping a hand-crafted cocktail or sharing one of our signature pizzas, PARLOUR is a place where great food and good times come together naturally.

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at LGE-KU.com/outages.