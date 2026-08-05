Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Kentucky's push for a 15th player

Kentucky‘s pursuit of a 15th roster spot is the biggest storyline of the offseason — an unexpected one for early August, thanks to absolute chaos in the world of college sports with 5th year options becoming available at the 11th hour. Or are they available? Will they? Is there a chance all of these players are later ruled ineligible?

Well, it’s complicated. But Sources Say is ready to dig into some of the bigger names the Wildcats have been in contact with, along with those they’re expected to talk to once they hit the transfer portal, assuming they’re able to enter the transfer portal.

Among them? Missouri’s Mark Mitchell, Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler, Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall and Minnesota’s Cade Tyson — plus dozens of others with varying levels of interest and seriousness.

Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith break down the potential options and what they could mean for Kentucky’s chances to hang banner No. 9 in 2026-27. Who do they have the best shot with? Who should we ignore? Any chance they ditch the 5th-years and go international or the reclass route?

It’s a mess that we’ll do our best to talk through this afternoon. Tune in LIVE on the KSR YouTube page:

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.