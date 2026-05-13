Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Malachi Moreno draft buzz and Kentucky's roster rebuild

Will Malachi Moreno keep his name in the NBA Draft or return to Kentucky? So much of the Wildcats’ hopes in 2026-27 hinge on that decision.

Sources Say welcomes back cohost Shawn Smith — now the head coach at Frederick Douglass High School! — to talk about Moreno’s potential impact, both stay and go. That, plus the latest on Milan Momcilovic or Mark Pope’s push for a star elsewhere post-Tyran Stokes.

We also recap the rest of the offseason and how confident Big Blue Nation should be that this group is capable of making a serious run in a crucial year three for Pope.

It’s a good one, folks. Make sure you tune in below:

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

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