Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Milan Momcilovic, Ryan Hampton, summer practice and MORE!

What a couple of weeks it has been for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, starting with Malachi Moreno’s return to Lexington and followed by the high-profile additions of Milan Momcilovic out of the portal and Ryan Hampton in the high school ranks. It was a one, two, three punch of top returning talent, transfer talent and future talent to address now and later with some of the third-year coach’s lingering recruiting questions. Can he bring in top guys? Well, now you know.

Sources Say was on vacation last week, joining Pope on the beach — but not accomplishing nearly as much, outside of drinking and eating a ton. We’re back and as okay as ever, though, ready to break down this massive stretch for the Wildcats and what’s to come with summer practice now just days away. Why is it so important for the entire 14-man roster to be on campus together, and, more specifically, healthy together? Is it the start of Dark Pope’s big turnaround, now with a beard to match the growing chip on his shoulder?

Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith break it down NOW on the KSR YouTube channel. Tune in below:

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