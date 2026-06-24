Sources Say goes LIVE to talk NBA Draft and the first week of summer practice for Kentucky

The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books and round two is coming tonight, giving Otega Oweh a shot to join Jayden Quaintance among Kentucky Wildcats hearing their names called to begin their pro careers. Who better to break down those developments than Michael Moreno — former EKU basketball star and brother of Malachi Moreno, who went through the draft process himself before ultimately withdrawing to return to Lexington.

Big bro joins Sources Say to talk about Malachi’s decision and how close he was to keeping his name in, the other Cats in the draft, and, of course, the start of summer workouts at the Joe Craft Center.

What’s the word from Lexington in the early days of practice? KSR dropped a complete week-one report on Monday, so we’ll compare notes with Moreno on what he’s heard through the grapevine. Are Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins as advertised in the backcourt? Just what kind of shooter is Milan Momcilovic? And is his brother actually ready to make the jump as the best big man in college basketball, like Mark Pope predicts?

We talk through all of that and more in another LIVE matinee edition of Sources Say to get you ready for round two of the NBA Draft.

Tune in on the KSR YouTube channel below:

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