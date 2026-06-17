Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Nikola Kusturica, early Kentucky practice intel

Is Mark Pope on the cusp of reeling in his next big fish? Sources Say is ready to go LIVE to talk through the latest with Serbian star Nikola Kusturica and Kentucky‘s push to get it across the finish line.

How close are we to a commitment and what are the potential snags, if any? And, more importantly, what kind of impact can he make in Lexington if the Wildcats can pull this one off? Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan break it all down LIVE on the KSR YouTube channel.

That, plus some of the early Kentucky basketball practice intel to begin the summer, including a few early standouts to keep an eye on.

Tune in below:

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