Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Tyran Stokes, Rob Wright III and MORE!

It’s a MASSIVE day on campus for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats as No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes and top-ranked point guard transfer Rob Wright III take in Lexington and explore the possibility of teaming up together in the blue and white.

What’s the latest? Sources Say goes LIVE to talk about those two, plus the possibility of Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman following right behind on Tuesday. Anyone else to keep an eye on?

Tune in LIVE below:

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

Sources Say is also excited to partner with Monticello Bank. Enjoy the home court advantage with Monticello Bank’s HELOC Special and use the equity you’ve built in your home to finance special home projects and improvements! Score big with a fantastic introductory rate and attractive closing costs.

With 21 locations in 15 counties across Kentucky, we’re just around the corner, so hurry in and speak with one of our Mortgage Lenders about this limited time offer today!

Find us on the web at MBCBANK.COM. Monticello Bank, Where People Matter. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.