Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Mo/Mason Williams, portal moves and MORE!

The most crucial offseason of Mark Pope’s career has officially begun, Kentucky not only adding a point guard, but the point guard’s dad — former All-Star Mo Williams joining as an assistant and bringing his four-star son with him.

Those are the biggest dominoes up to this point, along with Jaland Lowe’s decision to enter the transfer portal and two staff departures in Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III.

What do we think of the early moves of Pope and what do we expect to come next? Sources Say goes LIVE for an early afternoon edition of the show. Tune in on the KSR YouTube channel below:

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From award-winning pizzas like The Dr. or fan favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni to PARLOUR’s famous house-smoked wings and extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! Their location on Harrodsburg Road is just a short drive from Rupp Arena.

Don’t miss out on their great Happy Hour. Come in Monday thru Friday from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Parlour is looking forward to celebrating two new locations during the first half of 2026. Coming soon to Lexington Hamburg and Richmond, KY.

Whether you’re sipping a hand-crafted cocktail or sharing one of our signature pizzas, PARLOUR is a place where great food and good times come together naturally.

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