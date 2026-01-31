Sources Say goes LIVE with John Nabors to preview Kentucky at Arkansas (again)

Well, last night didn’t go so well. We arrived with good intentions and then got kicked out of a DoubleTree for live-streaming in the lobby. It happens. We weren’t happy about it, but what can you do?

Fortunately for Big Blue Nation, we have found the perfect pivot toget us to tipoff here in Fayetteville — with permission! Our hearts are always with PARLOUR Pizza, obviously, but Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is allowing us to go LIVE before the game today, giving us a real Kentucky at Arkansas preview for Mark Pope vs. Coach Cal Vol. 2.

And we’re bringing help! John Nabors of Inside Arkansas is joining us to break things down from the Razorbacks’ perspective while Steven Peake and I talk about the Cats. What’s going well for them and poorly for us? Will history repeat itself with the road underdog pulling off the upset? Fun stuff as we enjoy a cold beer to take the edge off ahead of the emotional, tense, pressure-filled battle at Bud Walton Arena. Whatever it takes to get revenge for last year at Rupp Arena.

Can they get it done or will John Calipari go 2-0 in the post-breakup series? Also, is BBN unrealistic, as the College GameDay crew said Saturday morning? Sources Say breaks it down (again, for real this time), LIVE from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

