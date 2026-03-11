Sources Say is LIVE at JBJ's on Broadway at the SEC Tournament!

Welcome to day one of six for the KSR crew at the SEC Tournament. We’re speaking it into existence, folks. No other choice, despite the tough circumstances as a No. 9 seed, taking on No. 16 LSU in the first game of the event for the first Wednesday start since 1979. That’s when it was a 10-team field, but the good news is that the Wildcats still made a run that year to the championship game.

Can this team come up with similar luck? They’ll start against the team that they pulled off the Malachi Miracle against in Baton Rouge, coming back from down 18 in the second half to defeat the Tigers.

Sources Say is LIVE from JBJ’s on Broadway for the first of hopefully many remotes to come this week in Nashville breaking it all down. We talk LSU’s open practice, Matt McMahon’s comments, Kentucky’s absence, some injury buzz and news on a new hire for Pope ahead of an important offseason for the Cats.

Join us live in person if you’re in Nashville, but if not, tune in on the KSR YouTube channel below:

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From award-winning pizzas like The Dr. or fan favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni to PARLOUR’s famous house-smoked wings and extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! Their location on Harrodsburg Road is just a short drive from Rupp Arena.

Don’t miss out on their great Happy Hour. Come in Monday thru Friday from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Parlour is looking forward to celebrating two new locations during the first half of 2026. Coming soon to Lexington Hamburg and Richmond, KY.

Whether you’re sipping a hand-crafted cocktail or sharing one of our signature pizzas, PARLOUR is a place where great food and good times come together naturally.

LG&E and KU knows that when the lights go out, it can feel like a full-court press. But staying in the know is an easy win. Update your phone number in the LG&E and KU mobile app or in My Account. If the power goes out, you’ll get play-by-play texts from 454-358 with outage updates, safety information, and time estimates for power restoration. Can’t text? No problem. We’ll call the landline on your account with the same updates so you’re never left in the dark.

Because in the dark, there’s no defense. But with LG&E and KU, you’ve always got a team working to get the lights back on and let you know the game plan. Update your number today at LGE-KU.com/outages.

We’re excited to once again have the great team at SeatGeek as KSR’s official ticketing partner in March. With over 35 million downloads, SeatGeek is the #1 rated ticketing app. There are more than 70,000 events listed on SeatGeek, including concerts, sports, festivals, and more.

We love using SeatGeek for Kentucky games — how about a get-in price of $17 for Session 1, Day One of the SEC Tournament? No excuses to miss it.

SeatGeek has your back…each ticket is rated on a scale of 1-10 so you know you’re getting a good deal, so look for the green dots – green means good, red means bad. Plus every ticket is backed by their buyer guarantee.

We have a special deal for you. Use code KSR10 for 10% off your next set of tickets at SeatGeek. That’s 10% off ANY TICKETS with promo code KSR10. Download the SeatGeek app now and take advantage. Restrictions apply. Thanks again to the team at SeatGeek.