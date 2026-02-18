Sources Say is LIVE from Parlour Pizza! What's next for Kentucky?

Pizza and beer? It’s the only way to move past a two-game losing streak for your beloved Kentucky Wildcats.

Sources Say is LIVE from PARLOUR PIZZA at the Harrodsburg Road location in Lexington, breaking down the team’s losses at Florida and vs. Georgia to hit pause on the optimism after winning eight of nine. UK held an eight-point lead against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, only to trail by as many as 12 in the second half and ultimately fall short — despite Otega Oweh and Collin Chandler putting on their superhero capes and nearly pulling off another comeback.

At the end of the day, though, this team took the foot off the gas and blew an opportunity to inch closer toward double-bye status in the SEC Tournament. The defense was bad and you’re not going to win many games with a 13-7 turnover difference leading to a 22-9 points-off-turnovers difference, plus 20 assists on 29 made field goals for UGA compared to 13 on 27 for UK. A 29-8 gap on bench points won’t do it, either.

The sky isn’t totally falling in Lexington, but there are some cracks and things could turn that way with four Quad 1 opportunities in five regular season games the rest of the way. Sources Say breaks it all down with BBN, LIVE from PARLOUR PIZZA in Lexington! Tune in below:

