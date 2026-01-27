Sources Say is LIVE to talk Kentucky's five-game winning streak (and if the Cats can keep it alive)
It's been an up-and-down season for Mark Pope's Wildcats, but that hasn't stopped the Big Blue Nation (and the country) from tuning in to watch it...Read Full Story
Last week, a clip of a fight at a middle school basketball game in Eastern Kentucky went viral, and a new line entered the pantheon of all-time...Read Full Story
On the road, again. The Wildcats are getting back on that road again. It doesn't matter if it's snowing or icing, Kentucky is ready to get back on...Read Full Story
The 2026 NFL Draft is now just a couple of months away. Down in Mobile, the Senior Bowl is getting started this week. Kentucky tailback Seth McGowan...Read Full Story
It's once again time to dive into the KSR Film Room. For this week's episode of Zoom Action, Brandon Ramsey and I rummaged through the replays of...Read Full Story
Snow, ice, and frigid temperatures stretch as far as the eye can see. Winter weather has a grip on the country. That's why they play basketball...Read Full Story
This past weekend's winter storm has left Nashville in rough shape, but the plan (as of Monday afternoon) is still for Vanderbilt to host Kentucky on...Read Full Story
After a 2-0 week, Kentucky still isn't ranked in the AP or Coaches Polls; however, that could change if the Cats pull off an upset this week at...Read Full Story
