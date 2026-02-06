Sources Say recaps Oklahoma, previews Tennessee and chats with No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser!

What a week it’s been for Kentucky basketball! It started with a big-time road win at Arkansas, followed by a statement response at home vs. Oklahoma — a desperate team whose coach’s seat is red-hot. Now, the Wildcats have won seven of eight ahead of another MASSIVE opportunity against Tennessee with the Volunteers looking for revenge.

Unfortunately for them, it’s the debut of the denim throwbacks and the 1996 national championship reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of that historic title. Can Mark Pope make it three straight and eight of nine with all of his former teammates in attendance? Sources Say goes LIVE to break it all down!

Also, how about No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser joining the show to talk about his recent unofficial to Lexington and where the Cats stand in his recruitment? That’s a fun Friday-evening treat for Big Blue Nation.

Tune in below to see it all before UK goes for the regular season sweep on Saturday:

Make PARLOUR your game day destination! From award-winning pizzas like The Dr. or fan favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni to PARLOUR’s famous house-smoked wings and extensive craft beer selection, PARLOUR has a menu that will please the whole family! Their location on Harrodsburg Road is just a short drive from Rupp Arena.

Don’t miss out on their great Happy Hour. Come in Monday thru Friday from 2-6pm to enjoy discounted pints, cocktails, and starters.

Parlour is looking forward to celebrating two new locations this year. Coming soon to Lexington out at Hamburg and Richmond, KY!

Use our code KSR10 for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*:https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/KSR10

Sponsored by SeatGeek. Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount.

If you haven’t signed up for BetMGM yet, use bonus code ON3 and you will get up to a $1500 First Bet

Offer on your first wager with BetMGM! Here’s how it works:

Download the BetMGM app and sign-up using bonus code ON3. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager on any game. You will receive up to $1500 in bonus bets if your bet loses! Just make sure

you use bonus code ON3 when you sign up!

Make this college basketball season one for the history books. Make it legendary.

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 21+ only. US promotional offers not available in New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First Bet Offer for new customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.