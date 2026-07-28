Sources Say talks Pope's presser, SEC schedule, injuries and La Familia, mailbag Q&A

Kam Williams had another surgery. Mark Pope is still pushing for reclass options, international guys, and fifth-year possibilities for that 15th roster spot. Players had to earn their practice uniforms with summer conditioning. Justin McBride had a viral illness. Kentucky would love for foreign trips to become domestic.

It was an update-filled Pope presser, as expected — his first of the summer. We also got a fun radio appearance from the third-year coach, where he shared a major update on his staff situation.

Sources Say talks through all of those developments, along with La Familia’s run to the TBT alumni championship and their chances to pull off the win against the Kansas alums at Memorial Coliseum, plus the finalized SEC schedule for the Cats. From there, it transitions into a mailbag episode, pulling questions from KSBoard (and there are plenty of them).

Tune in with Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith below:

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