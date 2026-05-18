Sources Say that... Here Comes the Boom! KSR talks Kentucky recruiting during first live period
KSR is home from Memphis after a long weekend at EYBL Session II and the very first live period of the recruiting season. We got to see all of Kentucky’s top targets in action and brush shoulders with all of the top coaches in the country roaming the gym.
What did we learn? Who were the biggest standouts? And will Jamal Crawford be joining the Kentucky coaching staff this season?
- 1New
TJ Otzelberger
talks Milan Momcilovic
- 2Trending
Memphis EYBL
KSR's Takeaways
- 3Breaking
TBT 2026
New format, Best-of-3 1st Round
- 4New
SEC Baseball Tournament
Kentucky's postseason is here
- 5Hot
Jamal Crawford
still mulling UK job offer
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Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck sit down to share their initial thoughts on the weekend and what comes next for the Wildcats this offseason. Tune in below:
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