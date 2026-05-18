Sources Say that... Here Comes the Boom! KSR talks Kentucky recruiting during first live period

KSR is home from Memphis after a long weekend at EYBL Session II and the very first live period of the recruiting season. We got to see all of Kentucky’s top targets in action and brush shoulders with all of the top coaches in the country roaming the gym.

What did we learn? Who were the biggest standouts? And will Jamal Crawford be joining the Kentucky coaching staff this season?

Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck sit down to share their initial thoughts on the weekend and what comes next for the Wildcats this offseason. Tune in below:

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