Sources Say that... Here Comes the Boom! KSR talks Kentucky's start in the transfer portal

It’s the craziest time of the year as Mark Pope looks to rebuild the Kentucky roster going into his third season in Lexington, the portal officially opening this week with the list of available names approaching 2,000. Who will be the additions capable of bringing the Wildcats back to title contention?

UK is casting a wide net early with new options being added and taken off the list seemingly by the minute. That’s why Sources Say and Here Comes the Boom are coming together for another joint episode of the show on the KSR YouTube Channel to get to the bottom of the serious targets and those probably safe to ignore, for now.

Also, how about the current roster and stay/go decisions? There are still some names on the board with announcements to make — and others keeping their options option, leaving the door open for a return to Kentucky.

Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck talk about all of it and more LIVE this afternoon:

You can find all past and future episodes of the show by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not an iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

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More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.