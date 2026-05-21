Sources Say that... Here Comes the Boom! KSR talks recruiting, Diamond Cup and Malachi Moreno

Does Kentucky have a path to the No. 1 recruiting class in 2027? It seems aggressive, but KSR explains what that would look like based on intel received during the first live period of the summer. That, plus the Diamond Cup Series — a high-profile event the Wildcats are in talks to participate in starting next year — and the latest on Malachi Moreno’s draft decision.

It’s another crossover episode of Sources Say with Jack Pilgrim and Here Comes the Boom with Jacob Polacheck.

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