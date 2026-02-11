Sources Say celebrates the Tennessee sweep and previews Kentucky at Florida

What a stretch it’s been for Kentucky, sweeping Tennessee to win eight of nine and build real momentum coming down the final weeks of the regular season. How did the Cats get it done AGAIN, storming back from down 14 to pull off the victory? How much credit does Mark Pope deserve for rebuilding this team after hitting rock bottom to open SEC play? Is there a chance it’s enough to not only earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, but win the league outright?

Before Big Blue Nation can dream too big about this squad, the Cats will have to defeat No. 14 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday, coming out of the bye week.

Sources Say breaks down the Tennessee win and previews Florida in tonight’s episode featuring Jack Pilgrim and Spencer Smith. Tune in below:

