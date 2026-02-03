SOURCES: Top uncommitted 2026 prospect Sara Okeke to visit Kentucky for Vanderbilt game

Sara Okeke, the top uncommitted prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, will be visiting Kentucky for the Vanderbilt game on Thursday, sources tell KSR. The news was initially broken on The Memorial Memo, KSR’s Kentucky women’s basketball podcast.

En route to earning MVP honors at the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship, Okeke averaged 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. She’s also a high-flyer and can dunk the basketball.

The 6-foot-4 center out of Spain is not featured in any recruiting rankings at the moment, but according to ESPN’s Shane Laflin, she is an “international five-star” and a “top-20 talent” that will appear in the updated rankings that come out in the spring. Sources that KSR has spoken with regarding Okeke seem to agree that she’s somewhat in that range. Okeke currently attends DME Academy (FL), where Kentucky guard Dominika Paurová went.

UConn, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, Indiana and Miami are other teams that appear to have been involved in her recruitment thus far. In the same article linked above, Laflin noted that Okeke has taken unofficial visits to Louisville, Indiana and Miami and she “plans to take more visits after the high school season”.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Additional details regarding Okeke and her recruitment have already been posted on KSBoard, which you can find here.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pivotal Kentucky basketball season for Kenny Brooks, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.