South Carolina is Trying to Flip a Highly-Ranked Kentucky Commit

As much as things have changed around the college football landscape, particularly in the world of recruiting, one thing remains the same: recruitments don’t end with a commitment. The live recruiting period may be over, but South Carolina is still trying to pry away one of the top-ranked players in Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class.

Rivals ranks four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis as the No. 238 player in the country. The top wide receiver in the state of Virginia held offers from anybody and everybody, but when he made the trip to Lexington for an unofficial visit in the spring, he was hooked. He nearly committed on the spot, instead, waiting until he returned home to Richmond to make it official on May 9.

“Being up there a couple of times, they checked all the boxes,” Lewis told Rivals’ Chad Simmons shortly after his announcement. “I knew it when I left, and after talking to my family about it, we all said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

At the time, it looked like another Will Stein slam dunk on James Franklin. Virginia Tech was aggressively pursuing the home-state star, but couldn’t make enough traction to get across the finish line. Meanwhile, Shane Beamer loomed.

South Carolina was the first SEC school to give Lewis a scholarship offer, all the way back in the fall of 2023. Long-term relationships pay dividends in high school recruiting. Despite his commitment to Kentucky, the Gamecocks are leaning into it.

Lewis returned to Kentucky with a slew of other commitments for the Wildcats’ first blockbuster official visit weekend on June 5. He was excited to hang with quarterback Jake Nawrot and ‘get in his bag‘ to recruit some others to join the fold. All appears to have gone well on the visit, but South Carolina convinced him to take one more.

The Kentucky wide receiver commit spent the last weekend of the live recruiting period in Columbia for an official visit to South Carolina. Lewis is now firmly in the middle of a game of tug-of-war between two SEC programs that are pitching a rejuvenated offense with new play-callers. Will Kentucky fight off the Gamecocks and hold on to Lewis’ commitment, or will South Carolina pull off the flip?

We don’t know the answer to that question. But we can remind you that even though recruiting visits have gone quiet after a slew of commitments, the hay is never in the barn until prospects put pen to paper on Signing Day.