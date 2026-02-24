South Carolina is down a starter, no surprises for Kentucky on SEC Availability Report

Coming off a minor SEC Availability Report surprise for Kentucky ahead of its trip to Auburn over the weekend with Denzel Aberdeen listed as probable due to illness — he’d go on to play 38 under-the-weather minutes on the Plains — the Wildcats are good to go in Columbia.

Well, outside of the three known indefinite absences of Jaland Lowe (shoulder), Kam Williams (foot) and Jayden Quaintance (knee), at least. They’ve all been declared out against South Carolina (12-15, 3-11), as expected.

It’s a clean bill of health elsewhere, though — a welcome development with UK currently on a three-game losing streak and desperate to get back in the win column.

As for the Gamecocks, they weren’t so lucky, adding sixth-year wing Myles Stute to the report and declaring him OUT against the Wildcats. The 6-7 veteran has started in 23 of 24 games for Lamont Paris and USC, averaging 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 36.3 percent overall, 31.4 percent from three and 64 percent at the line in 24.3 minutes per contest.

This is Stute’s third season in Columbia after transferring in from Vanderbilt ahead of the 2023-24 season. He spent another three in Nashville from 2020-23. He was a top contributor in the non-conference and early in SEC play, hitting the double-figure scoring mark on six occasions through January 24. Since then, though, he’s combined for just 14 total points in seven outings, including back-to-back scoreless efforts at Florida and vs. Mississippi State.

USC will have to roll out a new starting lineup while it will be nine straight games with the same first five of Aberdeen, Collin Chandler, Otega Oweh, Andrija Jelavic and Malachi Moreno. Will the Cats be able to get back in the win column?

Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark)

: ESPN (Kevin Fitzgerald, Perry Clark) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 381

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

