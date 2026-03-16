South Region Preview: Florida looks to repeat as national champions

The South Region of this year’s NCAA Tournament is loaded with future NBA players. We should be in for plenty of fun in this quadrant. Florida, entering as the number one seed, will look to repeat as national champions, but not if Houston has anything to say about it. Illinois and Vanderbilt both feature extremely talented guards who should make for exciting basketball. There will be an upset or two in this region.

KSR is taking a closer look at the South Region to see what this section of the bracket has in store for us.

The Bracket

South Region Schedule

Wednesday

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:40 PM (16) Lehigh vs. (16) Prairie View

Jordan Kent / Jim Spanarkel // Jenny Dell truTV

Thursday

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 12:40 PM (13) Troy vs. (4) Nebraska

Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz truTV 3:15 PM (12) McNeese vs. (5) Vanderbilt

Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz truTV 6:50 PM (11) VCU vs. (6) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TNT 7:35 PM (10) Texas A&M vs. (7) St. Mary’s

Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz truTV 9:25 PM (14) Penn vs. (3) Illinois

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TNT 10:10 PM (15) Idaho vs. (2) Houston

Brandon Gaudin / Chris Webber // Andy Katz truTV

Friday

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:50 PM (9) Iowa vs. (8) Clemson

Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross TNT 9:25 PM (16) Prairie View / Lehigh vs. (1) Florida

Tom McCarthy / Candace Parker, Dan Bonner // AJ Ross TNT

Efficiency Rankings

Using the pre-tournament numbers at KenPom, here is how the region ranks overall via adjusted efficiency.

Team Overall Offense Defense Florida (1) 4 9 6 Houston (2) 5 14 5 Illinois (3) 7 2 28 Vanderbilt (5) 12 30 11 Nebraska (4) 14 55 7 Saint Mary’s (7) 24 43 19 Iowa (9) 25 31 30 North Carolina (6) 29 32 37 Clemson (8) 36 71 20 Texas A&M (10) 39 49 41 VCU (11) 45 46 60 McNeese State (12) 68 91 49 Troy (13) 143 141 166 Idaho (15) 145 176 136 Penn (14) 150 204 111 Lehigh (16) 284 290 257 Prairie View A&M (16) 288 310 232

South Region Shot Chart

Via Twitter/X: @jacklich10

Team Capsules

1.) Florida

The Big Blue Nation is all too familiar with the Gators, which swept Kentucky this season, most recently in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Florida is favored to come out of this region on its path to repeating as national champions. Head coach Todd Golden had a generational backcourt at his disposal last year, one that he’s traded for an equally talented frontcourt this season. If the three-point shooting can come around (just 8-37 from deep in Nashville across two games), then the Gators will be a tough out once again.

2.) Houston

Could we see a national championship game rematch in the Elite 8? Houston came up short against Florida last season, but is back in the thick of the race for a title. Kelvin Sampson has a lottery pick in his backcourt with Kingston Flemings, who is surrounded by oodles of talent and experience. This is a top-five defense (JoJo Tugler serving as one of the better defenders in the country) with a top-15 offense to complement it. Houston ranks near the bottom of the entire country in free-throw rate, but rarely turns the ball over and attacks the glass well. Keep in mind that the South Regional title will be held in Houston.

3.) Illinois

Elite guards are a theme in this region. Illinois has one of its own in Keaton Wagler, a breakout freshman star who averaged just a hair under 18 points per game this season. He’ll be in the NBA next season. Brad Underwood (and assistant coach Orlando Antigua) has a much better overall squad than the one Kentucky beat in the Round of 32 a year ago, one that now includes former ‘Cat Zvonimir Ivisic. Illinois boasts the second-best offense in the country, attempting over half of its shots from deep. The Fighting Illini take good care of the ball and rank third nationally in offensive rebounds. If the defense can hold up, a long run in March could easily be on the table. However, they went 4-5 across the final nine games coming into the Big Dance, four of those losses in overtime.

4.) Nebraska

It still feels weird to see Nebraska as a four-seed. But the Cornhuskers, who opened the season 20-0 before finishing 6-6, have a top 10 defense and love to shoot a ton of threes off terrific ball movement. Getting to the line and attacking the offensive glass have not been strong suits, though. Nebraska ranks 55th nationally on offense. Fred Hoiberg only goes about seven deep with his rotation. Pryce Sandfort (17.8 PPG) and Rienk Mast (13.5 PPG) will have to do a ton of heavy lifting. The Cornhuskers have never made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

5.) Vanderbilt

The second of three SEC teams in this region, Vanderbilt has the offensive power and backcourt talent to make an NCAA Tournament run. Fueled by a future first-round draft pick in Tyler Tanner, the Commodores knocked off Florida en route to the SEC Tournament title game. This is a low-turnover team that shoots the ball well, but one that did go 10-8 after a perfect 16-0 start. They also have a guy named Chandler Bing on the roster, meaning moms all across the country will be picking the ‘Dores to go far.

6.) North Carolina

No Caleb Wilson is a killer for North Carolina, although the Tar Heels did go 5-3 without him, including a win over Louisville. They remained potent on both sides of the floor without the future lottery pick. Henri Veesaar has taken on a larger role ever since, one he’s found success at. UNC has been prone to giving up three-pointers (38.1 percent from opponents during ACC play), a struggling area that could easily get them knocked out early. Hubert Davis, who could use some wins in this event to cool off his seat, needs a good stretch of games from his guards.

7.) Saint Mary’s

Saint Mary’s most recent game was a loss to Kentucky’s first-round opponent, Santa Clara, in the WCC Tournament. But this is a team that also took down Gonzaga just a couple of weeks ago. The Gaels boast a top 20 defense and are excellent on both ends of the glass, headlined by a couple of seven-footers that play real minutes. They shot over 41 percent from deep and nearly 80 percent from the free-throw line during conference play. A run to the Sweet 16 is fully on the table.

8.) Clemson

Clemson is another group with a high-level defense (20th nationally) but middling offense (outside the top 70). The last time they scored more than 80 points in a game was all the way back on Dec. 3 in a loss to Alabama. After a 20-4 start, the Tigers finished 4-6, losing to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals. Defense can keep them alive in any game, but can they score enough points to make a real run?

9.) Iowa

Iowa is similar to Clemson in that both schools started the season hot before cooling off late. The Hawkeyes went from 18-5 to 21-12 after an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament. Ben McCollum has a balanced approach (31st in offense, 30th in defense) in year one as head coach after a successful stint at Drake. He also has a star on his roster in 6-foot-4 guard Bennett Stirtz (20 PPG), one who will play in the NBA one day and can win a game all by himself. But the late-season struggles for Iowa as a team are a concern.

10.) Texas A&M

Kentucky fans know exactly what Bucky Ball can do to a team. The Wildcats watched helplessly as Texas A&M rattled off a 27-3 run to close the first half of their matchup earlier this season, one that the Aggies went on to win with relative ease down the stretch. Their defense picked up once SEC play began. A&M thrives on ball movement, outside shooting, and a ton of defensive pressure. All it takes is one good week of shot-making to make Bucky McMillan’s team a real threat.

11.) VCU

VCU has just one loss since mid-January, and that was to an NCAA Tournament team in St. Louis. There is enough shooting on this roster to make some noise and enough defense to keep them competitive. Phil Martelli Jr. took Bryant to the Big Dance last season and has done it again in year one with the Rams. The question will be whether they have enough size to keep opponents from wreaking havoc on the glass.

12.) McNeese State

McNeese State didn’t need Will Wade to keep the momentum rolling. Bill Armstrong, who previously coached Jasper Johnson at Link Academy (MO), is off to a great start as a college head coach. The Cowboys, who love to push the pace, have won 10 straight going into the NCAA Tournament. They rank first in the country in defensive turnover percentage, too, thriving off chaos. Southland Freshman of the Year Larry Johnson (17.5 PPG) is talented enough to win a game or two. McNeese will need to keep teams from getting hot (ranking 350th in opponents’ three-point attempts) to make a real run.

13.) Troy

Scott Cross has Troy back in the Big Dance after losing to Kentucky in round one a season ago. This year’s team isn’t nearly as efficient defensively as last year’s, but the Trojans move the ball well and shoot plenty of threes. They can score around the rim effectively and get after the offensive glass. But manufacturing points against Nebraska’s defense in round one could prove to be an unwinnable challenge.

14.) Penn

Shoutout to Penn, where my younger sister is currently finishing her master’s degree. Now led by Fran McCaffery after his 15-year stint at Iowa, he has the Quakers dancing for the first time since 2018. Penn had to survive a pair of overtime games in the Ivy League Tournament just to get here, only to be rewarded with a first-round matchup against Illinois. They shoot the ball well from deep (38.7 percent), but not so much inside (46.2 percent on twos). TJ Power (15.8 PPG), who played at Duke and Virginia, has found his footing at his third school.

15.) Idaho

Idaho won four games in five days at the Big Sky Tournament as the 7-seed to make the Big Dance after a 5-7 start to conference play. This is another team that loves to get off shots from long range, one that has proven to be efficient with those looks, but they lack height in the frontcourt. This is the Vandals’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990.

16.) Lehigh

CJ McCollum isn’t walking through that door, but Lehigh has a high-level scorer in Nasir Whitlock, who led the Patriot League in scoring this season at 21 points per game on 44.5 percent outside shooting. He’s prone to popping off for big scoring games at any moment. After a 6-6 start in conference play, Lehigh won eight of its final nine games to make the NCAA Tournament.

16.) Prairie View A&M

Winners of seven straight, including four games in five days to take the SWAC Tournament crown, Prairie View A&M has earned its spot in the Big Dance. But this is still a group that ranks outside the top 300 in offense and outside the top 200 in defense. What they do well is force turnovers, but they’ll need to ramp that up a couple of notches to pull off any miraculous upsets in March.

South Region Odds

Team Odds to win South Region Florida +160 Houston +250 Illinois +320 Vanderbilt +1000 Nebraska +1500 Iowa +4000 Saint Mary’s +4500 North Carolina +6500 Clemson +7500 Texas A&M +10000 VCU +15000 McNeese State +40000 Troy +50000 Idaho +75000 Lehigh +75000 Penn +75000 Prairie View A&M +75000

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