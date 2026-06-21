Sovereignty is Returning to Churchill Downs for the Stephen Foster Stakes

The sport of horse racing does not lend itself to longevity. Many Kentucky Derby winners reach the breeding stable before they have another chance to race beneath the Twin Spires. That will change next Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The spring meet at Churchill Downs comes to a close next weekend, highlighted by the Stephen Foster Stakes. The loaded card on the penultimate day of the meet culminates with one of the premier races for older horses in North America. It’s a part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge “Win and You’re in” series.

The Stephen Foster Stakes has been around since 1982 and boasted winners like Curlin, Gun Runner, and Blame. No offense to those horses, but this may be the best of the best.

This year, Churchill Downs doubled the purse to $2 million to draw an impressive seven-horse field, headlined by Kentucky Derby 151 winner, Sovereignty. Bill Mott’s horse has raced just once since last year’s win in the Travers.

The horse that beat Sovereignty at Oaklawn Park in April will be in the starting gate on Saturday. White Abarrio is the classiest older horse of his generation. The 7-year-old horse has seven graded stakes wins. He won the Florida Derby as a 3-year-old, the Whitney and Breeders’ Cup Classic the following year, and proved he still had his fastball in the 2025 Pegasus World Cup. Every time you think Saffie Joseph’s horse has gone over the hill, he wins another big race.

Here’s the best part about the upcoming Stephen Foster — it’s not just a two-horse race. Baeza returns to Churchill Downs after finishing third to Sovereignty in two Triple Crown races last year. Magnitude pulled off the early upset of the year by knocking off Forever Young in the $12 million Dubai World Cup. This will be the first start for Steve Asmussen’s horse since the shocking victory in April.

The winner of this star-studded field will punch a ticket to this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. In addition to the Stephen Foster Stakes, Churchill Downs has seven other stakes on the June 27 card. Buckle up and prepare for a great day of horse racing.