Sovereignty and Journalism Racing for History in Oaklawn Handicap

Like every sport, horse racing is elevated by rivalries. None is more famous than Affirmed and Alydar, who finished 1-2 in every Triple Crown race. The problem is that these rivalries are here and gone in an instant. That’s what makes Saturday’s feature at Oaklawn Park unlike any other.

Sovereignty and Journalism are set to enter the starting gate this Saturday at 6:20 p.m. ET for the $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap. It will be the first time each horse has raced as a four-year-old after exceptional rides in the 2025 Triple Crown.

The Duels Between Sovereignty and Journalism

Journalism was the Kentucky Derby favorite on the First Saturday in May, but the Santa Anita Derby winner was run down by Sovereignty in the homestretch. Bill Mott ultimately decided to rest the Derby winner, rather than challenge for the Triple Crown. Mike McCarthy sent his horse to Baltimore, where Journalism bullied his way to a jaw-dropping win in the Preakness Stakes. Larry Collmus’ call is one of the best I’ve ever heard.

The Preakness victory set the stage for an epic battle in the Belmont Stakes. Unfortunately, the race was shortened at Saratoga, but this epic rivalry made it feel like a Triple Crown was on the line. Just like the Derby, Journalism has the lead entering the final furlong until Sovereignty stormed past, “leaving absolutely no doubt who the best three-year-old in the world is!”

Later in the summer, the two horses parted ways. Journalism won the Haskell, while Sovereignty wracked up a pair of wins in New York, highlighted by the Travers Stakes.

The stage was set for a fourth meeting to end their three-year-old campaigns against the best in the world at the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Days before the race at Del Mar, Sovereignty spiked a fever and was scratched from the race. Journalism still entered the starting gate, but finished fourth.

Unprecedented Race for the 4-Year-Olds

When Sovereignty was unable to race at Del Mar, I was among the many who thought we’d seen his last race. Modern breeding practices typically send Triple Crown winners into retirement after their three-year-old campaign. Fortunately, his connections had other plans.

The two Triple Crown foes will face off once again as four-year-olds. I have scoured the internet and asked every historian of the sport I know. There is no precedent for this.

Even in the past, when horses had much longer careers, the stars never aligned for an epic showdown as four-year-olds. Sham had the second-fastest Kentucky Derby on record in a loss to Secretariat, but fractured his leg in the Belmont Stakes. Alydar suffered a similar fate with an injury a few months after his tenth meeting with Affirmed in the 1978 Belmont Stakes. A year after Touch Gold upset Silver Charm in the Belmont, the two shared a Breeders’ Cup Classic starting gate, but the latter finished second while the former did not play a factor.

The two best three-year-olds from 2025 are opening their 2026 seasons against each other. There’s potential for another iconic horse racing moment, but it could be spoiled by another champion.

White Abarrio, winner of the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic, has nearly $8 million in career earnings. He’s not the same horse away from Gulfstream Park, but it would be apropos for Saffie Joseph’s horse to unexpectedly steal the spotlight. Shorter than the classic distance at 1 1/8 miles, can Journalism hold onto a late lead and finally better his bitter foe in the Oaklawn Handicap, or will Sovereignty once again triumph?