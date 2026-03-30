A Spectacular Sunday makes for a Final Four Kentucky fans can sit with

Big Blue Nation isn’t in a great place right now after a disappointing Kentucky Basketball season, but on Sunday, we at least got to watch two of our rivals lose in the Elite Eight, one in spectacular fashion.

Braylon Mullins’ shot to send UConn to the Final Four and Duke home is one of the biggest headlines in sports right now, an iconic NCAA Tournament moment. It was so stunning that it may eclipse another famous shot, giving Duke fans a taste of their own medicine from 1992. In the 34 years since, Kentucky has avenged Christian Laettner’s shot at various times, most notably overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Duke in the 1998 Elite Eight, but seeing the shoe on the Blue Devils’ foot sure is sweet.

Even though we’ve got our own problems, we’re going to revel in Sunday some more before looking ahead to a Final Four that suddenly seems tolerable.

A museum’s worth of reactions

By now, you’ve seen the play a million times. With Duke up two with six seconds left, Cayden Boozer tried to pass the ball down the court just to have Silas DeMary deflect it, Mullins pluck it from the air, pass it to Alex Karaban, get it back, and let it fly from 35 feet out. The ball swished through the net with 0.4 seconds left, capping off a 19-point comeback and prompting absolute chaos.

Dan Hurley’s reaction was the craziest. After spinning around in shock, Hurley stared down a referee who told him to get his players and staff back to the bench, going as far as to press his forehead against his. Hurley is a wild man — and if a player did this, it would 100% lead to a technical foul — but the ref let it slide. The same goes for UConn’s Malachi Smith running onto the court after the shot happened, much to the Duke radio broadcast’s chagrin.

The Duke radio call of the UConn winner. pic.twitter.com/WBPsqVbcJk — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 29, 2026

The Duke tears were even better on the bench, where cameras immortalized Jon Scheyer’s dumbfounded face. At the broadcaster’s table, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill watched in stunned silence as Ian Eagle delivered the epic call. Raftery has had a front-row seat to some of college basketball’s greatest moments during his 40-plus-year broadcasting career, but even he was in shock. Hill, who threw the ball to Laettner in 1992, kept his composure, simply dropping his hand on the table before shifting back into broadcasting mode.

In the crowd, Dan Hurley’s parents were watching, and you can clearly read the expletives on his mother’s lips as the shot went in. Bill Murray, whose son Luke is an assistant on UConn’s staff and will be the head coach at Boston College next season, celebrated with the UConn band and on the court with the team once the game was over. In the middle of it all, Hurley wiped his face and head with a towel and launched it into the crowd, a very odd and sweaty souvenir. Again, Hurley is a lunatic, but he and his team did college basketball fans, especially Kentucky’s, a favor on Sunday — and to think some in the media were questioning if Duke is still hateable.

Every angle of the shot and the celebrations are awesome. Here is a roundup of some you may have missed.

Braylon Mullins’ history with Kentucky

Does that shot make UConn likable? Hurley certainly still isn’t, but Braylon Mullins is. Kentucky’s staff pursued the Greenfield, Indiana native when he was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class before pivoting to push all their chips in on Jasper Johnson. That’s a tough move to look at in retrospect, but it made sense at the time.

Adding to that alternate reality is the fact that Mullins is very close friends with Malachi Moreno, the two playing together on Indiana Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit since eighth grade. You probably remember that Moreno closed out his commitment ceremony with, “You know where home is, Jasper,” a message directed at his fellow in-state star, who had yet to choose a school. He had a similar pitch to Mullins, telling Jack Pilgrim, “I’m gonna make sure he puts this (Kentucky shirt) on.”

Now, Mullins is the tournament’s darling, hitting an iconic shot to send his team to the Final Four, which will take place in Indianapolis, just 30 minutes from his hometown. That’s a story worth rooting for — even if it’s very easy to lose yourself in “what ifs.”

Tennessee misses the Final Four again

For about ten minutes on Sunday afternoon, it looked like Kentucky fans were headed toward a nightmare scenario. Tennessee stayed with Michigan to start the first game, leading 16-15 midway through the first half. Fortunately, the Wolverines clicked into gear, going on a 21-0 run and not looking back to win by a final score of 95-62. For the third year in a row, and the fourth time in program history, the Vols came home from the Elite Eight empty-handed, freeing up the Ryan Lemonds of the world to continue to make jokes about how golf courses in Tennessee only have 14 holes.

It’s a little ironic that our joy over Tennessee once again coming up short of the Final Four was made possible in large part by Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg, one of Kentucky’s top targets in the Transfer Portal, was spectacular for the Wolverines, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers. Maybe he really is worth the $7-9 million he claimed UK offered him last year.

Michigan vs. Arizona will be electric

It’s hard not to be envious watching Michigan and Arizona play; in fact, there were times during Michigan’s monster runs vs. Tennessee that I remembered what it was like to be that good. Saturday’s semifinal game should be beautiful, two balanced, elite teams battling it out for a spot in the national championship. Other than the melancholy of Kentucky being so far behind, I won’t have any emotional attachments to the game, which will make for stress-free viewing.

Go Orlando Antigua and Big Z!

How cool was it to see Big Z and Orlando Antigua celebrating Illinois’ win over Iowa? The Fighting Illini are the underdog of the Final Four and, for UK fans, even easier to cheer for with the former Cats on the sideline.

Zvonimir Ivisic may have followed John Calipari to Arkansas, but he didn’t stay in Fayetteville long, transferring to Illinois after one season to reunite with his twin brother, Tomislav. Big Z is flourishing in a reserve role in Champaign, one of six international players on the roster. He had a poster dunk vs. VCU in the second round, and after the win over Houston in the Sweet 16, won reporters over with this line, uttered in true Big Z fashion.

Enjoy Zvonimir Ivisic from last night's win on the team throwing the first punch in the physicality department. pic.twitter.com/E4xqhmBHhD — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) March 27, 2026

And then there’s Orlando Antigua, who coached under John Calipari at Kentucky in two separate stints, 2009-14 and 2021-24; however, he elected not to follow Cal to Fayetteville, returning to Illinois to work for Brad Underwood instead. That paid off in another Final Four berth. You love to see it for Antigua, one of the nicest people in the business, whose praises Underwood goes out of his way to sing.

Brad Underwood might be Orlando Antigua's No. 1 fan.



Here's 62 seconds of the #Illini head coach explaining why he calls @CoachOantigua 'the GOAT.'



(Video from NCAA) pic.twitter.com/uPZ43IbEia — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) March 27, 2026

So, there you go. Would we rather it be Kentucky playing next weekend in Indianapolis? Obviously. The Cats went home after the second round, which is its own sad mess. However, given all the scenarios that faced BBN at the start of the Sweet 16 — John Calipari returning to the Final Four with Arkansas, Tennessee finally making it, Duke’s inevitable march, etc. — the four teams left standing aren’t so bad. No one wants to see UConn win three national championships in four years, but after taking down Duke with a shot that could replace Laettner’s on the CBS Sports opening montage, we may give them a pass.