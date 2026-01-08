Speedy Transfer Portal Pass-Catcher Among Upcoming Scheduled Visitors

The transfer portal period is still active, yet things have slowed down some nearly one week into this free agency period. That doesn’t mean Kentucky has halted all operations. The Wildcats are gearing up for more visits on the horizon.

Kentucky is in need of some pass-catchers and they’ve got a fast one lined up for a visit. Oklahoma wide receiver Zion Kearney tells Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that he will visit Kentucky on Saturday, two days after a trip to Iowa State.

The Texas native was a Top-100 recruit when he signed with the Sooners in 2024. He ascended the recruiting rankings after he was clocked at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash during a summer camp at TCU. Kearney is a bonafide burner.

During his true freshman campaign, he had eight receptions for 128 yards. He saved the best for last, scoring a 56-yard touchdown in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy. Kearney suffered an injury leading into the 2025 season that put him behind the 8-ball. He appeared in just five games and caught a pair of passes for 31 yards.

Kentucky is looking to add speed to its wide receiver room, and Kearney has plenty of it, along with two years of eligibility remaining.

Another Transfer Portal Defensive Line Target

Kentucky has locked up a couple of defensive linemen in this transfer portal class, securing commitments from Ahmad Breaux and Jamarrion Harkless. The Cats could use a couple more, and after Markus Strong announced he will transfer from Oklahoma to Clemson, the coaching staff is casting a wider net to bring transfer portal players to Lexington.

Wesley Hudson, a defensive lineman from Central Oklahoma, will visit Kentucky this weekend. A 6-foot-3, 290-pounder from Dallas, he spent the last three years at the Division II level. An all-conference selection in 2025, he has 58 career tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles on his resume.

During his time in the transfer portal, Hudson has visited Wyoming and Arkansas State. James Madison, Southern Miss, and UConn are a few other schools involved in his recruitment.

