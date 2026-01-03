Spend five minutes watching Mark Pope and Otega Oweh explain the loss

Mark Pope was short with Tom Leach in his postgame radio interview again, only replying with one-sentence answers to Leach’s questions about Kentucky’s loss at Alabama in the SEC opener. It seemed that Pope had no interest in explaining the defeat to Leach or the listening audience.

Asked what he told his team, Pope replied, “We talked about a lot of things.” What will they work to improve moving forward? “That’s a long list.”

Pope’s press conference was also brief. He and Otega Oweh, who scored a game-high 22 points in a loss, held a postgame Q&A in Coleman Coliseum that lasted shy of five minutes.

The good news? You won’t need to take much time out of your Saturday evening to watch it back. So, hit play below for Pope’s postgame comments on the team’s problems, including assists, pace, and transitioning from practice to games. “I was really disappointed with our effectiveness on the glass,” Pope added.

Enjoy the video, courtesy of KSR’s boots on the ground in Tuscaloosa.

Mark Pope and Otega Oweh after Kentucky’s loss at Alabama

