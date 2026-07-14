Spread the word: La Familia vs. The Ville at Memorial Coliseum is a WHITE OUT

Are you going to La Familia vs. The Ville on Saturday, tip-off scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at Historic Memorial Coliseum? Of course you are. It’s your responsibility as a proud member of Big Blue Nation who hates all things #L1C4. Hate the color, hate the logo, hate the school, hate the former Cardinals participating in the event — all in the name of good rivalry-ing.

It’s not often you get to fill a gym and boo the dirty birds for fun. The Basketball Tournament gives us that opportunity in the middle of July, thankfully. If you go, though, there is something you must know before making your way to Lexington and HMC on Saturday: WEAR WHITE.

Event organizers announced Monday that La Familia vs. The Ville will be a WHITE OUT this weekend, a chance to fill our building with our home color and keep out the road reds.

If you don’t want to listen to me, just listen to Andrew Harrison. He’s calling on BBN to buy tickets and pack Memorial with white as the Cats send the Cards back down I-64W with a loss.

“Back again this summer for TBT,” he said. “We play Saturday at 12, it’s a white-out. We want you all to come and be the best fans in the world. Be loud and cheer us on.”

You heard him #BBN, wear white on Saturday for @LaFamiliaTBT’s opening game of @thetournament.



Get your tickets and wear white https://t.co/w8lES8X5Df pic.twitter.com/SqF59oGSZP — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 13, 2026

Saturday will be the first matchup of a three-game series between La Familia and The Ville, with game two set for Monday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET inside Freedom Hall. If necessary, game three will take place back in Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

There are plenty of tickets still available for Saturday, and we can’t be having that. BUY NOW!

That’s just the on-court fun coming up in the next week. There are also plenty of off-court opportunities for fans to take advantage of with the former Wildcats. Take a look at the full itinerary:

Tuesday, July 14 (6-7:00 p.m. ET | Embassy Suites Lexington Green)

Autograph signing. The players can sign all memorabilia, hats, shirts, pictures, and personal items. It’s free to show up, just make sure to account for some Nicholasville Road traffic before you head that way. Autograph pricing will be available at the event.

Wednesday, July 15 (6-8:00 p.m. ET | Tates Creek High School)

La Familia Fan Fest! Meet the players, watch a live scrimmage, enjoy giveaways, listen to a live DJ, and more. Tickets cost $10 with proceeds going to charity. Click the link here to grab a ticket now! Doors open at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will be a fully family-friendly environment, so bring the whole gang out.

Thursday, July 16 (6-7:00 p.m. ET | Beaumont Liquor Barn)

Bottle signing. Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Reid Travis, Doron Lamb, Kahlil Whitney, De’Andre Liggins, and Quade Green will all be there. Only the La Familia Bourbon bottles (made by Bespoken Spirits) can be signed, but pictures with the players will be allowed.

La Familia 2026 roster