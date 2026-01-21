The Spring 2026 Kentucky Football Roster
Will Stein completed his first roster rebuild at Kentucky. We actually have a full roster as the Wildcats point toward spring practice.
Kentucky added 34 players from the transfer portal. They also added a pair of high school signees, bringing the 2026 recruiting class up to 15 players. Fifty-three players who suited up for Mark Stoops will see through the transition to the Will Stein era.
One of the last reported transfer portal additions, South Alabama DL Tyler Thomas, was not included in the official roster shared by UK.
Spring 2026 Kentucky Football Roster
The heights and weights are not official. These Kentucky Wildcats are still onboarding with the new strength and conditioning program. Once National Signing Day passes on the first Wednesday of February, we’ll have a complete look at what Stein will be working with in 2026.
* are Mid-year enrollees and ! are for Summer Enrollees.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Cl-Exp.
|Hometown (Previous School)
|21
|Nasir Addison
|DB
|6-0
|204
|Sr-3R
|Newark, N.J. (Irvington HS)
|*
|Olaus Alinen
|OL
|6-6
|335
|So-Tr
|Pori, Finland (Alabama / Loomis Chaffee School)
|*
|Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston II
|RB
|6-0
|210
|Fr-HS
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville HS)
|*
|Jesse Anderson
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Jr-Tr
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Pitt / Cardinal Gibbons HS)
|*
|Max Anderson
|OL
|6-5
|311
|So-Tr
|Frisco, Texas (Tennessee / Leady HS)
|*
|Nic Anderson
|WR
|6-4
|208
|Sr-Tr
|Katy, Texas (LSU / Oklahoma / Katy HS)
|74
|Jeremiah Atkins Jr.
|OL
|6-8
|329
|Fr-RS
|Dayton, Ohio (Madison HS)
|*
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB
|6-1
|244
|Fr-Tr
|Dallas, Texas (Texas / Skyline HS)
|*
|Jovante Barnes
|RB
|6-0
|211
|Sr-Tr
|Las Vegas, Nev. (Oklahoma / Desert Pines HS)
|*
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB
|6-1
|227
|Jr-Tr
|Orlando, Fla. (Texas / Edgewater HS)
|93
|Wilson Berry
|P
|6-4
|214
|Sr-3L
|Maryborough, Australia (Maribyrnong College)
|87
|Henry Boyer
|TE
|6-6
|265
|Sr-1L
|Chicago, Ill. (Illinois / Brother Rice HS)
|*
|Ahmad Breaux
|DT
|6-3
|278
|Jr-Tr
|Ruston, La. (LSU / Ruston HS)
|85
|Elijah Brown
|TE
|6-6
|258
|Sr-Sq
|Dayton, Ohio (UCF / FAU / Alabama / Wayne HS)
|14
|Ty Bryant
|DB
|6-0
|198
|Sr-3L
|Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass HS)
|4
|Martels Carter Jr.
|DB
|6-0
|200
|Fr-RS
|Chattanooga, Tenn. (Paducah Tilghman HS – Ky.)
|*
|Shane Carr
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Sr-Tr
|Bakersfield, Calif. (Southern Utah / South HS)
|*
|Jordan Castell
|DB
|6-2
|213
|Sr-Tr
|Orlando, Fla. (Florida / West Orange HS)
|79
|Jay Clark
|OL
|6-4
|325
|Fr-RS
|Cleveland, Ohio (Northmont HS)
|!
|Andre Clarke Jr.
|DB
|6-1
|180
|Fr-HS
|Richmond, Va. (Hermitage HS)
|*
|Brock Coffman
|WR
|6-0
|180
|Fr-Tr
|Lexington, Ky. (Louisville / Sayre School)
|34
|Lorenzo Cowan
|DE
|6-3
|247
|So-1L
|Savannah, Ga. (Southern Cal / Jenkins HS)
|80
|Ashton Cozart
|WR
|6-3
|197
|Jr-Sq
|Flower Mound, Texas (SMU / Oregon / Marcus HS)
|33
|Rico Crowder
|WR
|6-4
|191
|So-1L
|Glasgow, Ky. (Glasgow HS)
|*
|Carson Cruver
|QB
|6-3
|200
|Jr-Tr
|Austin, Texas (FAU / St. Michael’s Catholic Academy)
|*
|Xavier Daisy
|WR
|6-3
|210
|Jr-Tr
|Norcross, Ga. (UAB / Greater Atlanta Christian School)
|35
|James Dalrymple
|RB
|5-10
|190
|So-Sq
|Clarksville, Tenn. (Clarksville HS)
|*
|Kenny Darby
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Fr-HS
|Bossier City, La. (Airline HS)
|68
|Alexander DiMartino
|OL
|6-4
|275
|So-Sq
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Fort Lauderdale HS)
|*
|Ben Duncan
|DE
|6-5
|250
|Fr-HS
|Austin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)
|93
|Kalen Edwards
|DL
|6-4
|328
|So-1L
|Dyersburg, Tenn. (Dyersburg HS)
|61
|Jason Ekperuoh
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Fr-RS
|Montreal, Quebec (The Webb School – TN)
|*
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR
|6-2
|187
|So-Tr
|Houston, Texas (Arkansas / Thurgood Marshall HS)
|70
|Rob Fogler
|OL
|6-7
|308
|Jr-Sq
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Ball State / St. Xavier HS)
|94
|Tavion Gadson
|DL
|6-5
|298
|Jr-1L
|Savannah, Ga. (Jenkins HS)
|28
|Demarcus Gardner
|DB
|6-0
|178
|Fr-RS
|Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown HS)
|*
|Aaron Gates
|DB
|6-0
|198
|Jr-Tr
|Moreland, Ga. (Florida / Trinity Christian School)
|22
|Grant Godfrey
|LB
|6-3
|234
|Jr-2L
|Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett HS)
|*
|Denairius Gray
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Fr-HS
|Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna HS)
|30
|Grant Grayton
|DB
|6-3
|205
|So-1L
|Laurel, Md. (Good Counsel HS)
|2
|Sam Greene
|OLB
|6-2
|248
|Jr-1L
|Washington, D.C. (Southern Cal / St. Frances Academy)
|*
|Jamarion Harkless
|DL
|6-3
|345
|Jr-Tr
|Lexington, Ky. (Purdue / Frederick Douglass HS)
|!
|Justyn Hartley
|LB
|6-2
|215
|Fr-HS
|Hoover, Ala. (Hoover HS)
|*
|Lance Heard
|OL
|6-6
|330
|Sr-Tr
|Bonita, Calif. (Tennessee / LSU / Neville HS)
|39
|Saxton Howard
|WR
|6-0
|175
|So-Sq
|Lexington, Ky. (Lexington Christian Academy)
|90
|Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace
|DL
|6-4
|270
|Sr-1L
|Cincinnati, Ohio (South Dakota / Princeton HS)
|*
|Prince Jean
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Fr-HS
|Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta HS)
|72
|Hayes Johnson
|OL
|6-4
|300
|So-1L
|Campbellsville, Ky. (Taylor County HS)
|78
|Cameron Jones
|OL
|6-6
|341
|Jr-Sq
|Weirton, W.Va. (James Madison / Weir HS)
|44
|Justin Kattus
|TE
|6-1
|213
|So-Sq
|Cincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier HS)
|91
|Jacob Kauwe
|DL
|6-1
|212
|So-1L
|Billings, Mont. (Billings West HS)
|*
|Jordan Knox
|OL
|6-2
|325
|Jr-1L
|Rock Hill, S.C. (Northwestern HS)
|37
|Spencer Leadbetter
|WR
|6-3
|199
|Sr-Sq
|Glenview, Ill. (Loyola Academy)
|*
|JacQai Long
|QB
|6-2
|205
|So-Tr
|Hurricane, W.Va. (Marshall / Hurricane HS)
|*
|Cole Marszalek
|LS
|5-11
|205
|SR-TR
|Goodyear, AZ (Jacksonville State, Arizona State, Millennium HS)
|*
|Mark Manfred III
|DB
|6-2
|180
|Fr-Tr
|Marietta, Ga. (Missouri / Sprayberry HS)
|*
|Davis McCray
|WR
|6-2
|191
|Fr-HS
|San Antonio, Texas (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
|*
|Isaiah McMillian
|DB
|6-1
|175
|Fr-HS
|Katy, Texas (Katy HS)
|66
|Tino Merlo
|OL
|6-2
|292
|Sr-Sq
|Youngstown, Ohio (Cardinal Mooney HS)
|*
|Cameron Miller Jr.
|OL
|6-5
|310
|Fr-HS
|Hammond, Ind. (Morton HS)
|7
|DJ Miller
|WR
|6-3
|204
|So-1L
|St. Louis, Mo. (Cardinal Ritter HS)
|*
|Kenny Minchey
|QB
|6-2
|208
|Jr-Tr
|Hendersonville, Tenn. (Notre Dame / Pope John Paul II HS)
|63
|Kyle Mixon
|OL
|6-5
|326
|So-Sq
|Warner Robins, Ga. (Northside HS)
|28
|Tovani Mizell
|RB
|6-0
|217
|So-Sq
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)
|*
|Ben Myers
|OL
|6-4
|285
|Fr-HS
|Paducah, Ky. (Paducah Tilghman HS)
|*
|Terhyon Nichols
|DB
|6-1
|198
|Jr-2L
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Withrow HS)
|31
|Quintavion Norman
|ILB
|6-3
|224
|So-Sq
|Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)
|*
|Antonio O’Berry
|DL
|6-6
|240
|Gr-Tr
|Dayton, Ohio (Gardner-Webb / Tiffin / Wayne HS)
|*
|Tom O’Hara
|P
|6-1
|197
|Jr-Tr
|Melbourne, Australia (Murray State / St. Bede’s College)
|26
|Jason Patterson
|RB
|5-10
|209
|So-1L
|Sneads, Fla. (Sneads HS)
|49
|Wyatt Phyle
|OLB
|6-2
|210
|So-Sq
|Clarkston, Mich. (Everest Collegiate HS)
|!
|Matt Ponatoski
|QB
|6-2
|190
|Fr-HS
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller HS)
|*
|Coleton Price
|QB
|6-3
|318
|Sr-Tr
|Bowie, Texas (Baylor / Bowie HS)
|26
|Andrew Purcell
|DB
|5-10
|193
|Fr-RS
|Enterprise, Ala. (Enterprise HS)
|*
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS
|6-3
|230
|So-Tr
|Canton, Ga. (Georgia State / Cherokee HS)
|*
|Ben Reeves
|DL
|6-2
|240
|So-Tr
|Edgewood, Ky. (Georgetown College / Covington Catholic HS)
|*
|Cyrus Reyes
|DB
|6-1
|200
|Jr-Tr
|Katy, Texas (Mississippi State / Taylor HS)
|23
|Brian Robinson
|DL
|6-5
|265
|So-Sq
|Youngstown, Ohio (Western Reserve HS)
|*
|Mark Robinson
|OL
|6-5
|320
|Jr-Tr
|Altamonte Springs, Fla. (UTEP / Southeastern / Lyman HS)
|81
|Willie Rodriguez
|TE
|6-4
|252
|Jr-2L
|Taylor Mill, Ky. (Covington Catholic HS)
|53
|Aba Selm
|DE
|6-4
|323
|So-Sq
|Independence, Ky. (Simon Kenton HS)
|18
|Mikkel Skinner
|TE
|6-4
|231
|Fr-RS
|Greer, S.C. (Riverside HS)
|44
|Antwan Smith
|ILB
|6-3
|215
|Jr-2L
|Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake HS)
|32
|Devin Smith
|LB
|6-0
|223
|So-1L
|Brunswick, Ga. (Brunswick HS)
|24
|Jaden Smith
|DB
|6-3
|208
|So-1L
|Charlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte HS)
|55
|Nic “Happy” Smith
|DL
|6-5
|290
|Fr-RS
|Loganville, Ga. (Walnut Grove HS)
|*
|Hasaan Sykes
|DB
|6-0
|185
|Jr-Tr
|Tucker, Ga. (Western Carolina / Tucker HS)
|19
|Kevis Thomas
|DB
|6-0
|181
|Sr-1L
|Perry Hall, Md. (Maryland / Downes HS)
|45
|Kris Thompson
|ILB
|6-0
|215
|So-Sq
|Nashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Academy)
|*
|Tegra Tshabola
|OL
|6-6
|322
|Sr-Tr
|West Chester, Ohio (Ohio State / Lakota West HS)
|*
|Braxton Urquhart
|DL
|6-3
|192
|Jr-1L
|Birmingham, Ala. (Butler CC / Hoover HS)
|*
|Tavion Wallace
|RB
|6-1
|239
|So-Tr
|Jesup, Ga. (Arkansas / Appling County HS)
|14
|Brennen Ward
|QB
|6-4
|222
|So-Sq
|Gahanna, Ohio (Gahanna Lincoln HS)
|!
|Lincoln Watkins
|TE
|6-4
|233
|Fr-HS
|Port Huron, Mich. (Northern HS)
|36
|Andrew Weber
|DB
|6-0
|177
|Jr-Sq
|Cincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier HS)
|13
|Dyllon Williams
|DB
|6-2
|187
|Fr-RS
|Demopolis, Ala. (Demopolis HS)
|91
|Jaden Williams
|DL
|6-4
|295
|Sr-1L
|Inglewood, Calif. (Wyoming / Campbell Hall)
|*
|Dominic Wiseman
|DL
|6-2
|300
|Sr-Tr
|Davenport, Iowa (South Alabama / West Central / Davenport North HS)
|71
|Malachi Wood
|OL
|6-8
|328
|Jr-2L
|Richmond, Ky. (Madison Central HS)
|15
|Cedric “CJ” Works
|DL
|6-5
|254
|So-1L
|Dayton, Ohio (Frederick Douglass HS)
|*
|Adam Zouagui
|K
|5-11
|188
|Sr-Tr
|Reston, Va. (USF / Davidson College / Herndon HS)
