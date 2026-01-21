The Spring 2026 Kentucky Football Roster

Will Stein completed his first roster rebuild at Kentucky. We actually have a full roster as the Wildcats point toward spring practice.

Kentucky added 34 players from the transfer portal. They also added a pair of high school signees, bringing the 2026 recruiting class up to 15 players. Fifty-three players who suited up for Mark Stoops will see through the transition to the Will Stein era.

One of the last reported transfer portal additions, South Alabama DL Tyler Thomas, was not included in the official roster shared by UK.

The heights and weights are not official. These Kentucky Wildcats are still onboarding with the new strength and conditioning program. Once National Signing Day passes on the first Wednesday of February, we’ll have a complete look at what Stein will be working with in 2026.

* are Mid-year enrollees and ! are for Summer Enrollees.