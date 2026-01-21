Skip to main content
The Spring 2026 Kentucky Football Roster

by: Nick Roush

Will Stein completed his first roster rebuild at Kentucky. We actually have a full roster as the Wildcats point toward spring practice.

Kentucky added 34 players from the transfer portal. They also added a pair of high school signees, bringing the 2026 recruiting class up to 15 players. Fifty-three players who suited up for Mark Stoops will see through the transition to the Will Stein era.

One of the last reported transfer portal additions, South Alabama DL Tyler Thomas, was not included in the official roster shared by UK.

Spring 2026 Kentucky Football Roster

The heights and weights are not official. These Kentucky Wildcats are still onboarding with the new strength and conditioning program. Once National Signing Day passes on the first Wednesday of February, we’ll have a complete look at what Stein will be working with in 2026.

* are Mid-year enrollees and ! are for Summer Enrollees.

No.NamePos.Ht.Wt.Cl-Exp.Hometown (Previous School)
21Nasir AddisonDB6-0204Sr-3RNewark, N.J. (Irvington HS)
*Olaus AlinenOL6-6335So-TrPori, Finland (Alabama / Loomis Chaffee School)
*Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston IIRB6-0210Fr-HSTrussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville HS)
*Jesse AndersonDB6-0185Jr-TrFort Lauderdale, Fla. (Pitt / Cardinal Gibbons HS)
*Max AndersonOL6-5311So-TrFrisco, Texas (Tennessee / Leady HS)
*Nic AndersonWR6-4208Sr-TrKaty, Texas (LSU / Oklahoma / Katy HS)
74Jeremiah Atkins Jr.OL6-8329Fr-RSDayton, Ohio (Madison HS)
*Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB6-1244Fr-TrDallas, Texas (Texas / Skyline HS)
*Jovante BarnesRB6-0211Sr-TrLas Vegas, Nev. (Oklahoma / Desert Pines HS)
*CJ Baxter Jr.RB6-1227Jr-TrOrlando, Fla. (Texas / Edgewater HS)
93Wilson BerryP6-4214Sr-3LMaryborough, Australia (Maribyrnong College)
87Henry BoyerTE6-6265Sr-1LChicago, Ill. (Illinois / Brother Rice HS)
*Ahmad BreauxDT6-3278Jr-TrRuston, La. (LSU / Ruston HS)
85Elijah BrownTE6-6258Sr-SqDayton, Ohio (UCF / FAU / Alabama / Wayne HS)
14Ty BryantDB6-0198Sr-3LLexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass HS)
4Martels Carter Jr.DB6-0200Fr-RSChattanooga, Tenn. (Paducah Tilghman HS – Ky.)
*Shane CarrWR6-2190Sr-TrBakersfield, Calif. (Southern Utah / South HS)
*Jordan CastellDB6-2213Sr-TrOrlando, Fla. (Florida / West Orange HS)
79Jay ClarkOL6-4325Fr-RSCleveland, Ohio (Northmont HS)
!Andre Clarke Jr.DB6-1180Fr-HSRichmond, Va. (Hermitage HS)
*Brock CoffmanWR6-0180Fr-TrLexington, Ky. (Louisville / Sayre School)
34Lorenzo CowanDE6-3247So-1LSavannah, Ga. (Southern Cal / Jenkins HS)
80Ashton CozartWR6-3197Jr-SqFlower Mound, Texas (SMU / Oregon / Marcus HS)
33Rico CrowderWR6-4191So-1LGlasgow, Ky. (Glasgow HS)
*Carson CruverQB6-3200Jr-TrAustin, Texas (FAU / St. Michael’s Catholic Academy)
*Xavier DaisyWR6-3210Jr-TrNorcross, Ga. (UAB / Greater Atlanta Christian School)
35James DalrympleRB5-10190So-SqClarksville, Tenn. (Clarksville HS)
*Kenny DarbyWR6-1180Fr-HSBossier City, La. (Airline HS)
68Alexander DiMartinoOL6-4275So-SqFort Lauderdale, Fla. (Fort Lauderdale HS)
*Ben DuncanDE6-5250Fr-HSAustin, Texas (Lake Travis HS)
93Kalen EdwardsDL6-4328So-1LDyersburg, Tenn. (Dyersburg HS)
61Jason EkperuohOL6-6335Fr-RSMontreal, Quebec (The Webb School – TN)
*Ja’Kayden FergusonWR6-2187So-TrHouston, Texas (Arkansas / Thurgood Marshall HS)
70Rob FoglerOL6-7308Jr-SqCincinnati, Ohio (Ball State / St. Xavier HS)
94Tavion GadsonDL6-5298Jr-1LSavannah, Ga. (Jenkins HS)
28Demarcus GardnerDB6-0178Fr-RSCedartown, Ga. (Cedartown HS)
*Aaron GatesDB6-0198Jr-TrMoreland, Ga. (Florida / Trinity Christian School)
22Grant GodfreyLB6-3234Jr-2LSuwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett HS)
*Denairius GrayWR6-2185Fr-HSHollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna HS)
30Grant GraytonDB6-3205So-1LLaurel, Md. (Good Counsel HS)
2Sam GreeneOLB6-2248Jr-1LWashington, D.C. (Southern Cal / St. Frances Academy)
*Jamarion HarklessDL6-3345Jr-TrLexington, Ky. (Purdue / Frederick Douglass HS)
!Justyn HartleyLB6-2215Fr-HSHoover, Ala. (Hoover HS)
*Lance HeardOL6-6330Sr-TrBonita, Calif. (Tennessee / LSU / Neville HS)
39Saxton HowardWR6-0175So-SqLexington, Ky. (Lexington Christian Academy)
90Mi’Quise Humphrey-GraceDL6-4270Sr-1LCincinnati, Ohio (South Dakota / Princeton HS)
*Prince JeanWR6-1180Fr-HSValdosta, Ga. (Valdosta HS)
72Hayes JohnsonOL6-4300So-1LCampbellsville, Ky. (Taylor County HS)
78Cameron JonesOL6-6341Jr-SqWeirton, W.Va. (James Madison / Weir HS)
44Justin KattusTE6-1213So-SqCincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier HS)
91Jacob KauweDL6-1212So-1LBillings, Mont. (Billings West HS)
*Jordan KnoxOL6-2325Jr-1LRock Hill, S.C. (Northwestern HS)
37Spencer LeadbetterWR6-3199Sr-SqGlenview, Ill. (Loyola Academy)
*JacQai LongQB6-2205So-TrHurricane, W.Va. (Marshall / Hurricane HS)
*Cole MarszalekLS5-11205SR-TRGoodyear, AZ (Jacksonville State, Arizona State, Millennium HS)
*Mark Manfred IIIDB6-2180Fr-TrMarietta, Ga. (Missouri / Sprayberry HS)
*Davis McCrayWR6-2191Fr-HSSan Antonio, Texas (Cornerstone Christian Academy)
*Isaiah McMillianDB6-1175Fr-HSKaty, Texas (Katy HS)
66Tino MerloOL6-2292Sr-SqYoungstown, Ohio (Cardinal Mooney HS)
*Cameron Miller Jr.OL6-5310Fr-HSHammond, Ind. (Morton HS)
7DJ MillerWR6-3204So-1LSt. Louis, Mo. (Cardinal Ritter HS)
*Kenny MincheyQB6-2208Jr-TrHendersonville, Tenn. (Notre Dame / Pope John Paul II HS)
63Kyle MixonOL6-5326So-SqWarner Robins, Ga. (Northside HS)
28Tovani MizellRB6-0217So-SqFort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)
*Ben MyersOL6-4285Fr-HSPaducah, Ky. (Paducah Tilghman HS)
*Terhyon NicholsDB6-1198Jr-2LCincinnati, Ohio (Withrow HS)
31Quintavion NormanILB6-3224So-SqCovington, Ga. (Newton HS)
*Antonio O’BerryDL6-6240Gr-TrDayton, Ohio (Gardner-Webb / Tiffin / Wayne HS)
*Tom O’HaraP6-1197Jr-TrMelbourne, Australia (Murray State / St. Bede’s College)
26Jason PattersonRB5-10209So-1LSneads, Fla. (Sneads HS)
49Wyatt PhyleOLB6-2210So-SqClarkston, Mich. (Everest Collegiate HS)
!Matt PonatoskiQB6-2190Fr-HSCincinnati, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller HS)
*Coleton PriceQB6-3318Sr-TrBowie, Texas (Baylor / Bowie HS)
26Andrew PurcellDB5-10193Fr-RSEnterprise, Ala. (Enterprise HS)
*Spencer RadnotiLS6-3230So-TrCanton, Ga. (Georgia State / Cherokee HS)
*Ben ReevesDL6-2240So-TrEdgewood, Ky. (Georgetown College / Covington Catholic HS)
*Cyrus ReyesDB6-1200Jr-TrKaty, Texas (Mississippi State / Taylor HS)
23Brian RobinsonDL6-5265So-SqYoungstown, Ohio (Western Reserve HS)
*Mark RobinsonOL6-5320Jr-TrAltamonte Springs, Fla. (UTEP / Southeastern / Lyman HS)
81Willie RodriguezTE6-4252Jr-2LTaylor Mill, Ky. (Covington Catholic HS)
53Aba SelmDE6-4323So-SqIndependence, Ky. (Simon Kenton HS)
18Mikkel SkinnerTE6-4231Fr-RSGreer, S.C. (Riverside HS)
44Antwan SmithILB6-3215Jr-2LAtlanta, Ga. (Westlake HS)
32Devin SmithLB6-0223So-1LBrunswick, Ga. (Brunswick HS)
24Jaden SmithDB6-3208So-1LCharlotte, N.C. (West Charlotte HS)
55Nic “Happy” SmithDL6-5290Fr-RSLoganville, Ga. (Walnut Grove HS)
*Hasaan SykesDB6-0185Jr-TrTucker, Ga. (Western Carolina / Tucker HS)
19Kevis ThomasDB6-0181Sr-1LPerry Hall, Md. (Maryland / Downes HS)
45Kris ThompsonILB6-0215So-SqNashville, Tenn. (Lipscomb Academy)
*Tegra TshabolaOL6-6322Sr-TrWest Chester, Ohio (Ohio State / Lakota West HS)
*Braxton UrquhartDL6-3192Jr-1LBirmingham, Ala. (Butler CC / Hoover HS)
*Tavion WallaceRB6-1239So-TrJesup, Ga. (Arkansas / Appling County HS)
14Brennen WardQB6-4222So-SqGahanna, Ohio (Gahanna Lincoln HS)
!Lincoln WatkinsTE6-4233Fr-HSPort Huron, Mich. (Northern HS)
36Andrew WeberDB6-0177Jr-SqCincinnati, Ohio (St. Xavier HS)
13Dyllon WilliamsDB6-2187Fr-RSDemopolis, Ala. (Demopolis HS)
91Jaden WilliamsDL6-4295Sr-1LInglewood, Calif. (Wyoming / Campbell Hall)
*Dominic WisemanDL6-2300Sr-TrDavenport, Iowa (South Alabama / West Central / Davenport North HS)
71Malachi WoodOL6-8328Jr-2LRichmond, Ky. (Madison Central HS)
15Cedric “CJ” WorksDL6-5254So-1LDayton, Ohio (Frederick Douglass HS)
*Adam ZouaguiK5-11188Sr-TrReston, Va. (USF / Davidson College / Herndon HS)

