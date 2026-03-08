Spring Spotlight: Defensive Line

Preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. In a few short weeks, cleats will be hitting the grass practice fields and/or the turf at the Nutter Field House as Kentucky head coach Will Stein gets set to begin his first spring practice as the leader of a program. There will be a lot of new for the Wildcats in 2026 but the defensive line will be led by a very familiar face.

Former Kentucky defensive end Anwar Stewart is now in year nine on staff and his seventh consecutive years as the defensive line coach in Lexington. The 50-year-old was the only position coach retained by Will Stein. UK went to the transfer portal to address some defensive line needs this offseason but retention in this room was important. The Cats return some big pieces who will be expected to lead the way in the trenches this season.

In KSR’s Spring Spotlight series, we will cover every position on Kentucky’s roster before spring practice begins. First up on the defense is Stewart’s position group that will be playing different in 2026.

Spring Spotlight: Quarterback

Spring Spotlight: Running Back

Spring Spotlight: Wide Receiver

Spring Spotlight: Tight End

Spring Spotlight: Offensive Line

Lexington Podiatry has been Central Kentucky’s trusted source for podiatric care for over 2 decades. Their goal is to diagnose early, treat fast, and improve your quality of life. From sports injuries to chronic conditions, let them get you back on the right foot.

The Room

Jaden Williams (6-4, 295, Redshirt Senior)

A former Mountain West transfer who received heavy power conference interest before committing to Kentucky, Williams spent his first season as a rotational defensive tackle. The Southern California native played 112 defensive snaps with most of his action coming in November. Williams returns as a versatile defensive tackle who could play some nose tackle and three-technique.

Dominic Wiseman (6-2, 300, Senior)

After spending multiple seasons in junior college, Wiseman transferred to South Alabama for his junior season. The Iowa native recorded 23 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 10 pressures in 241 snaps in the Sun Belt. At 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, this is a nose tackle/one-technique defensive tackle who will projects to be a rotational player this season.

Tavion Gadson (6-5, 291, Redshirt Junior)

The former Florida State commit had battled injuries through his first two seasons on campus before delivering a big year three. Gadson recorded 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 20 pressures on 345 snaps. Gadson emerged as a real pass rush threat at defensive tackle and figures to be a great front in a more attacking scheme. This former top-500 recruit is a candidate to be this team’s best defensive player this season.

Jamarrion Harkless (6-3, 345, Redshirt Junior)

The Big Ten transfer is a big nose tackle who had a solid season playing 400-plus snaps in the Big Ten in 2025. Harkless should fill a valuable role for Kentucky in a non-glamorous trench position. The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass pipeline has had many hits at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Harkless will attempt to be the next.

Has a chance to start for Kentucky and will at bare minimum be in the defensive line rotation this fall.

Jamarrion Harkless (Photo: UK Athletics)

Ahmad Breaux (6-3, 278, Junior)

Breaux is a SEC defensive tackle who has played 200-plus snaps in his first two seasons of college football. The Louisiana native and former three-star recruit recorded 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in 2025. The addition should immediately plug in as a rotation player immediately. Three-technique defensive tackle with legit experience.

Kalen Edwards (6-4, 328, Sophomore)

The former Auburn commit signed with Kentucky and was on campus for spring practice. This Tennessee native will now begin his second spring. Edwards gives this room another big body to use at nose tackle.

Nic “Happy” Smith (6-5, 290, Redshirt Freshman)

The Loganville (Ga.) Walnut Grove defensive lineman was a true developmental prospect when he signed with Kentucky in the 2025 high school cycle. Smith owns a unique bundle of physical traits that include size, length, and a frame that should hold good weight. Multi-positional potential but some more development could be needed.

Top Storyline: How Tavion Gadson fits in with new defensive scheme

There will be plenty of new faces in Anwar Stewart’s position room. Jamarrion Harkless will likely be a plug-and-play starter at nose tackle. Dominic Wiseman and Ahmad Breaux will need to fill rotational roles immediately. But there is no denying the importance of this unit’s best player.

Tavion Gadson is coming off an impressive season. That was the first year Gadson remained healthy. Kentucky must keep him health this offseason. The program also must put him in a position to succeed.

Gadson figures to be a better fit for a more aggressive scheme that will not two-gap as much as last year. That could allow Gadson to feast and create more playmaking opportunities for the defensive tackle.

This is one of the best pro prospects on this team. Gadson has a chance to push for All-SEC honors and have a big season in 2026. Getting him comfortable early is very important.

What To Watch For: Who is where during practice

You may have noticed that some defensive line players were not included in this position preview. That is because UK is shifting to a more hybrid scheme and essentially have two defensive line coaches. Tony Washington Jr. is leading the defensive ends and edges. That could take some off Anwar Stewart’s plate.

Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Brian Robinson, and some others are not listed here. They will still be a part of this defensive line, but their place in practice could be different. How Kentucky leads this group will be something to watch closely during the spring. Will these two position groups practice together a ton? How will UK utilize someone like Humphrey-Grace when it comes to developmental practices.

That’s something we could find out this spring.