Spring Spotlight: Kentucky will lean on experienced veterans at safety

Preparations for the 2026 college football season are underway at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Cleats have hit the grass practice fields and/or the turf at the Nutter Field House as Kentucky head coach Will Stein begins his first spring practice as the leader of a program. There will be a lot of new for the Wildcats in 2026. Safety isn’t any different.

Houston safeties coach Josh Christian-Young has moved to Lexington where he has reunited with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman after the duo worked together at Army. The long-time Willie Fritz assistant is taking over a room that added some key players in the transfer portal and retained one key starters. Safety needs to be a team strength for the Wildcats this season. There are reasons to believe that will become true this fall.

In KSR’s Spring Spotlight series, we will cover every position on Kentucky’s roster as spring practice is off and running. The final position has arrived.

Spring Spotlight: Quarterback

Spring Spotlight: Running Back

Spring Spotlight: Wide Receiver

Spring Spotlight: Tight End

Spring Spotlight: Offensive Line

Spring Spotlight: Defensive Line

Spring Spotlight: EDGE

Spring Spotlight: Linebacker

Spring Spotlight: Cornerback

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The Room

Ty Bryant (6-0, 196, Senior)

The Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass product played 13 games as a true freshman in 2023 and earned three starting assignments. That turned into 22 starts over the last two seasons. This former three-star recruit is a captain who has played over 1,300 career snaps on defense with 162 tackles, four tackles for loss, and five interceptions. Bryant has been a solid tackler throughout his career and has remained a very reliable player for this defense.

Kentucky will ask Bryant to play a very big role in 2026.

Jordan Castell (6-2, 211, Senior)

The Metro Orlando native was a blue-chip recruit in the 2023 high school cycle who was a member of Billy Napier’s first full recruiting class at Florida. Castell picked the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee. This safety became a full-time starter in year one and never left the starting lineup despite playing for separate defensive coordinators. Castell has only missed two games his entire career and comes to Kentucky with 35 starts, 2,039 snaps, 169 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

Castell projects to be a plug-and-play starter next to Ty Bryant. This SEC transfer has familiarity with Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman from their time spent in Gainesville together during the 2023 season.

Jesse Anderson III (6-0, 186, Redshirt Junior)

The South Florida native was a three-star recruit in the 2023 high school cycle who picked Pittsburgh over Maryland. After taking a redshirt in year one, Anderson appeared in 13 games as a redshirt freshman for the ACC program with almost all the action occurring on special teams. Pitt then moved the safety to wide receiver in 2025. Anderson is now moving back to safety.

Aaron Gates (6-0, 199, Redshirt Junior)

The former four-star recruit out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian spent three seasons at Florida playing for head coach Billy Napier. Gates is a safety who found a home playing nickel in a 4-2-5 simulated pressure-heavy scheme that will be similar to what Kentucky utilizes with new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. The defensive back took a redshirt in year one but had a big role in year two when he finished the season with 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception in 322 snaps. Gates suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4 in 2025.

The SEC transfer is the favorite to become Kentucky’s starting nickel in 2026.

Florida Gators defensive back Aaron Gates (13) celebrates his interception during the second quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Cyrus Reyes (6-1, 192, Junior)

Another Texas native that Kentucky added to the roster in the offseason, Reyes was initially a Memphis commit who flipped to Mississippi State when defensive coordinator Matt Barnes was hired to be the co-defensive coordinator in Starkville under Jeff Lebby. Reyes played special teams in all 25 games with the Bulldogs. The SEC transfer with two years of eligibility will likely be in the mix for a rotational role at safety and will play a key role in Kentucky’s kick coverage.

Jaden Smith (6-3, 205, Redshirt Sophomore)

The former Michigan commit played a rotational role at nickel in year two at Kentucky before injuries arrives. Smith played 73 defensive snaps over six games for UK in 2025 and finished with 10 tackles. The returnee will compete for time at nickel this season under the new staff.

Andrew Weber (6-0, 179, Redshirt Sophomore)

The Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier product is now in year three with the Kentucky football program. A multi-year starter at safety at wide receiver in high school, Weber has practiced with the UK team over the last seasons and returns for another year with the new staff.

Martels Carter Jr. (6-0, 205, Redshirt Freshman)

A four-star recruiting win for the previous staff, Carter is a Chattanooga native who graduated from Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman before appearing in four games as a true freshman. Carter played just 52 defensive snaps for Kentucky last season but could be in position for a bigger role in year two under a new staff.

Carter has a great chance to become safety No. 3 for Kentucky this season behind Bryant and Castell.

Dyllon Williams (6-2, 191, Redshirt Freshman)

A former Missouri commit from Alabama, Williams flipped to Kentucky during the 2025 recruiting cycle and took a redshirt in year one. The defensive back saw action in three games and will look to find a rotational role in year two. This is a former three-star recruit who recorded 41 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a high school senior.

Top Storyline: How the veterans work together at safety

Kentucky retained Ty Bryant and quickly got Florida transfer Jordan Castell committed when the transfer portal opened in January. That was all for a reason. This tandem is your new starting safety tandem in Lexington. Bryant and Castell have combined to make 60 starts, play 3,384 defensive snaps, log 331 tackles, seven interceptions, and 15 pass breakups. UK needs this duo to form a strong team in the backend.

UK’s defense will need strong safety play this season. That means getting consistent performances from both Bryant and Castell. Kentucky will need these veterans to work well together quickly and to create playmaking plus provide big-play prevention.

Building cohesion will be critical this spring.

What To Watch For: What happens at nickel

Kentucky is refusing to create a depth chart and teams will be split at the spring game, but we should get some type of feel for what is going on at nickel. Aaron Gates will play a big role. Jaden Smith is also in the mix. Who else is Kentucky utilizing at this position?

Spring should provide some answers for a critical position in this defense.